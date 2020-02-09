5 Reasons You Need to Hire a Wedding Planner

Wedding planning is a highly detailed and strenuous process for everybody involved. Some brides-to-be don’t have the first idea on where to start. Others feel like wedding planning is there true calling and consider quitting their day job to pursue it as a full-time career.

Obviously, for the brides who don’t have a clue where to start, it’s a no-brainer to hire a wedding planner than can do all the work for them. But what about those brides who feel they can’t afford a wedding planner, or believe they can easily handle it all on their own? Is spending the money on a planner truly worth the monetary investment?

The answer is that a wedding planner is absolutely worth hiring. In fact, when you choose the right wedding planner, you could actually save more money than trying to do things on your own.

Here, we’ll take a look at five reasons you absolutely need to hire a wedding planner.

1. They’ll Help You Stay Within Budget

Good wedding planners know how to make the absolute most out of your budget, no matter how big or small. They understand how to stretch budgets because they know what the most important things are to focus on.

Let’s say you have a vision of bagpipers playing at your wedding. If you’ve never hired bagpipers, you probably don’t know how loud they are. So, you hire five of them at a rate of $1,000, only to find out after-the-fact that one would have been more than enough.

A wedding planner would have known this and could have saved you $800 on this one investment.

2. You Don’t Need the Added Stress of Doing Things Yourself

Your wedding day will be stressful enough in and of itself. Do you really want to be further stressed by dealing with all of the intricate details while you prepare to marry the love of your life?

Hiring a wedding planner will help you and your party remain free of stress while the planner streamlines the proceedings and takes the brunt of any stressful issues and decisions.

When you try to handle the wedding planning on your own, you’ll feel the stress levels rise higher and higher the closer your wedding day gets. Let a planner deal with this for you so you can enjoy every detail of your special day.

3. They Keep Your Vision in Mind and on Track

Beyond helping keep budgets on track and overseeing intricate details in legal contracts, by far the most important job of a wedding planner is that they’ll keep your vision on track from start to finish.

A wedding planner puts all their effort on your special day. They’re focused only on your and on making sure that every detail of the day goes according to the plan you envisioned.

4. Planners Get Discounts From Vendors

Wedding planners are repeat customers to the vendors you’ll need to plan your wedding. Couples are one-time-only sales for these vendors. As such, they offer sometimes-substantial discounts to wedding planners that you won’t be able to get on your own.

Sometimes certain discounts they get won’t appear on the final paperwork. For example, say your lighting shows up and you no longer like it. If you’re dealing with the vendor directly, they’ll charge you for a change or upgrade.

However, if that same vendor is dealing with a wedding planner, they’ll likely make the changes for free.

5. A Planner Handles the Entire Process

It’s ideal, if you can afford it, to hire a day-of ceremony reception-flipping coordinator. This is especially important if your plans involve complex moves like flipping your ceremony area into the reception area in a short frame of time.

Hiring a Wedding Planner Is the Right Move

The last thing you want on your wedding day is added stress and overwhelmed in-laws. Hiring a wedding planner for your wedding and enjoy the day like you’ve always dreamed.