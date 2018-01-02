4 Tips for Getting Started with Your Amazon Business

Figure out what you want to sell

Amazon sells almost everything. That’s a broad landscape to step onto, and some people believe that selling as broadly is a good strategy. It’s better to seek out a specialty niche, selling one or a small handful of products that aren’t widely available. Instead of digital cameras, for example, you might sell special tripods or other digital camera accessories that you don’t see being heavily advertised already.

It’s also a good idea to decide if you want to sell used or new. New products tend to sell more readily than used, but if you’re getting into this business because you’ve come into a bunch of used products you want to sell, that may be the better way to go.

Collectible items are harder to price, and though they may sell on Amazon, you might find that you under-price them and end up shortchanging yourself.

Write clear listings

The best way to make a sale is with a listing that is clear, thorough, and includes all the major details. Include details about the item’s condition (new, used, defects, etc.), uses, color options, and anything else that you think a customer would want to know. Ask yourself what you’d want to know if you were looking at this product to buy it.

Include shipping fees and procedures, so customers can factor that information into their decision. Don’t forget return policies and procedures, as well – though you hope to have no returns, you do need to be prepared for the possibility.

Include appealing images

A thorough, clear description is great, but most people also want to see the product they’re thinking of buying. Include several pictures, from a variety of angles. SHow the product in and out of the box, if it comes in one. The best product images are on a white background, with nothing else to detract from the product itself. However, depending on the product, a shot staged with a few props to show the product in use or enhance it can also be appealing.

If you don’t feel you can take professional-looking photos, consider hiring or trading services with someone else who can. You want your pictures to be the best they can be.

Price your products competitively

Look around Amazon before you begin listing to see how much the same or similar products are selling for. Check other sites, too, and see how much the same or similar products are selling for on those sites as well. You may find that you’ll have to price it lower or higher than you expected.

If the price should be lower than you were expecting, don’t give in to the temptation to go with your higher price unless you have a solid reason for expecting more for your product. Pricing it higher than comparable items will price you out of the market and leave you with no sales while your customers flock to the lower priced items.

Getting started with an Amazon business is easier than some other ways of starting your own business. But it still requires some research, thought, and effort on your part to ensure it’s a success. Being honest with yourself, asking for and taking feedback from others, and being realistic about your expectations will set you up for more success than thinking you can do it all on your own.