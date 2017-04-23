4 Tips For Selecting Furniture that Fits Your Workspace

Most people spend the majority of their lives at work, which makes having a peaceful workspace incredibly important. Having a workspace that is beautiful as well as functional is what every employee dreams about. Deciding how to decorate your creative space can be exciting, but it can also bring its own set of challenges that could quickly change your project from exciting to frustrating and even aggravating. Here are some tips to help you choose the best furniture and make the most of your workspace.

1. Make a Diagram

Most people have difficulty visualizing their space and accurately guessing what will fit. To make things easier on yourself, use graph paper to draw a scaled diagram of your workspace. Then draw in the dimensions of the furniture pieces you’re considering and see how they fit in the room. Keep in mind the tasks you do, and organize your desk and workspace accordingly. Drawing out your diagram will serve as a sort of reality check to keep you from buying too much or pieces that are too large, and having to return things later. No one wants the inconvenience of returning bulky furniture, or the shipping costs that go along with it. Get it right the first time and draw it out before you buy. After drawing out your diagram, you may decide that you want to place your desk on a different wall, which might allow you to get a bigger desk or an L-shaped desk that faces a different direction. Or you might decide to buy a smaller file cabinet in place of a larger one once you see how close it is in relation to the office door. Drawing out your workspace will help ensure you’re thinking things through properly and ordering the right furniture the first time.

2. Remember Empty Space

It’s not enough to just make sure the furniture fits in your space, but you must also allow enough empty space to make your workspace functional, according to OnePointe Solutions. Make sure there’s enough empty space in your workspace to have great flow and keep your workspace from feeling closed in. Be sure you allow enough clearance for people to walk comfortably. It’s a good idea to leave at least 36” for all walkways. Leave at least 30″ between your desk and credenza, and if you’re planning on having chairs for any visitors, be sure to allow enough leg room as well.

3. Don’t Forget Drawers and Doors

Don’t forget to leave enough room to open file cabinet drawers, sliding trays, as well as any cupboard doors. Too much furniture in a space can make it feel small and claustrophobic. Since you’ll likely be spending a lot of time in your workspace, it’s probably a good idea to err on the side of not enough furniture rather than too much furniture.

4. Keep in Mind the Fixed Objects in Your Workspace

There’s nothing worse than buying a beautiful corner desk that looked perfect online, only to discover that it covers up half of the window in your personal workspace. As you plan your room diagram and contemplate different furniture choices, keep in mind the fixed objects in your room, like windows, window sills, thermostats, radiators, and chair rail. Never cover up a window, and always allow the proper clearances around sensitive items like radiators or heat vents.

The most important thing is don’t rush into buying furniture for your workspace. Take the time to plan it out, as the layout and feel of your workspace can have an impact on your mood and the work that you do. Put in the effort to make your workspace the best that it can be so you can be at your best.