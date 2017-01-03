8 Clever Ways to Use Wristbands for Business Marketing

Effective marketing approaches are key to forming relationships, an identity, and drawing the attention needed for eventual profit. Some of the catchiest ways of doing this today involve the use of trinket or novelty items. Here, we’ll take a look at wristbands in marketing. What are some of the top ways in which we’ve seen these lovable and collectible wares put to use in a matter of marketing strategy?

1- Design Thoughtfully

The first way to make the wristband approach work is by coming up with a design that will catch attention and purvey a message. Consider colors, the business name, logos, and other matters of branding identity here. The better your design idea…the better your chances of creating a phenomenon.

2- Increment Design

Another way to use the design itself as a catching point is to increment new design releases over time. The manufactured collectable technique is that of creating a collectable as well as the hype necessary for it to become popular. Done right, this method really can provide a vital boost to business.

3- Distribute in Shop

Distributing wristbands in a shop brings customers onto the premise. Some external hype such as window placement or local radio ads help here as well. Make the wristbands available by hand, at the register, through in-store contests and events, or even hide them in places around the store so as to create a scavenger hunt-type interest.

4- Incorporate into Street Messaging

Street-level distribution is always a good way to drum up some interest, pre-planned or randomly. As a result, businesses often take wristbands to the street, and quite successfully. Methods vary greatly here though, from random handouts to prize attachments and even hidden finds inside of other gifts or wares.

5- Incorporate into Local Events

Working particularly well in less populated communities, the use of wristbands in local events has typically done its fair part in marketing method, according to PopWristbands. Businesses participating in town fairs, concerts, sporting events, and other, similar events get a good chance to interact locally and show some good will at these times. This is while getting in some good marketing, of course. Give wristbands out here with contest awards or for no particular reason or attached theme. The options in distribution are many and can be custom designed to your particular goal for the day.

6- Associate Distribution

Another great way to get the wristband approach going is by providing wristbands to associates for distribution. An associated restaurant might give them out with every kid’s meal sold. An associated boutique might place them at the checkout area for complimentary availability with purchases. Your marketing is then accomplished and your business associate was able to give something away – an asset to their own image and marketing efforts.

7- Build Hype

Sometimes, the wristband approach just needs a little hype in order to fully catch on. A bit of undercover guerrilla marketing works for some here while others choose to directly advertise some matter of excitement, thereby attaching it to the wristbands in question. Creating a collectible factor is almost always a sure bet.

8- Use as Currency

Finally, one of the many ways businesses have found to generate success in wristband marketing endeavors is through the attachment of a monetary value to the said wristbands. This value could translate to real world money, or it may equate to free business services and products. Partnering here is also possible yet again with those valued, outside associates and can actually lead to a number of other great, joint business opportunities.

All the time, new ways are imagined with which to market items and ideas. The use of wristbands in this area is, in itself, quite the clever and effective marketing option. These eight methods in the use of wristbands as a marketing element are likely just the beginning.