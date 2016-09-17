6 Questions to Ask During a Catering Consultation

These days, many people find themselves in need of professional catering services. If this is the case for you, it’s important to know that scheduling a catering consultation is important. Doing so will empower you to learn as much as possible regarding the company’s policies and people. To ensure that your consultation is as productive as possible, be sure to ask the following six questions:

1. Do You Have My Date Open?

One of the first questions you should ask during the catering consultation is whether they have your date available. This helps ensure that the company will actually be able to cater your event if you decide that you want to do business with them.

2. What Types Of Services Do You Offer?

As noted in Wikipedia, caterers can offer a wide range of services. Some of them include catering weddings and mobile catering. Additionally, some caterers make desserts, offer licensed car services, and provide venues that you can rent for the bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, etc. As such, it’s important for you to ask the caterer what types of services she or he offers. Doing so helps you gain clarity regarding the firm and can also help you obtain more than one service from a single company, thereby saving you time and energy.

3. Where Do You Get Your Ingredients?

The way a catering company answers this question can tell you quite a bit about them. If the caterer uses local farmers’ markets and farms, this could indicate that she or he makes the use of fresh products a top priority. It could also indicate that the caterer puts together menus that are reflective of your tastes and the seasons. Caribbean Caterers said, “A caterer who operates at this level of adaptability will likely be able to tweak dishes, recipes, and menu sequences to accommodate your preferences.”

4. May I Have An Itemized Estimate?

Before you decide to do business with a caterer, it’s important to attain a clear understanding of what they’ll be charging you for the event. In some cases, caterers charge “per head.” In other events, there are specific prices based on your selection of certain items from the menu. Ask the caterer to provide you with an itemized breakdown that demonstrates costs for things like food, labor, bartenders’ wages, set-up, breakdown, gratuity, etc. Doing so will help you determine whether the fees charged are comparable to your working budget.

5. What Is Your Leftover Policy?

If the caterer in question does not enable you to take leftovers, this means that you should only be paying for the food consumed by your guests. However, you may be interested in taking the leftovers home. As such, make sure that you gain clarity regarding the caterer’s leftover policy. In some cases, a caterer may allow you to wrap up uneaten food and take it home once the event is complete.

6. May I See A Sample Menu?

This is a great question because it enables you to gain a better understanding of the types of food the caterer serves as well as how those selections will appear on the menu created for your event. This question can be particularly important for a wedding because, as noted in Entrepreneur, caterers for this type of event can offer a wide range of menu options. This can include things like cocktail receptions, hors d’oeuvres, brunch, desserts, and courses.

Conclusion

If you’re planning an event and want to have it catered, now is the time to find the ideal caterer. To ensure that you can, be sure to schedule a consultation. While there, ask the questions listed in this quick reference guide. Doing so will help you select the best caterer on the block.