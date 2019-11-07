6 Natural Remedies That Actually Work

Some things are best left to the professionals while other matters can probably be taken care of on your own if not too serious. It’s good to know how to care for yourself especially in situations where you might not have access to help or if you may want relief fast. You don’t have to suffer through any discomforting symptoms when you know how to treat certain ailments. There are many natural remedies that actually work. While almost everything has a side effect that is good or bad, using natural remedies are a great alternative for those who don’t want to experience any adverse effects. Here are some natural remedies to some of the most common ailments.

Cold Shower for Depression

Taking a cold shower can act as a sort of electroshock therapy as it send electric impulses to the brain. Hydrotherapy through taking cold showers also improved the skin, promoting skin elasticity. Cold showers help to boost one’s energy and can help you feel more motivated if you need that jolt of energy to start your day. People who may be dealing with anxiety and PTSD(Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) can also benefit from incorporating showers into their daily routine.

Turmeric Tea for Inflammation

Inflammation can be a natural byproduct of the things we consume and also a result of stress. Inflamed muscles may also proceed after a very intense workout. The physical effects of inflammation can be quite painful and debilitating especially if not tended to. There are natural agents and food sources that contain a high level of anti-inflammatory properties. Some of these items include tomatoes, olive oil, spinach, kale, salmon, tuna, oranges, blueberries, ginger. Drinking a glass of turmeric tea will help ease any sinus inflammation and help to alleviate flu-like symptoms. Below is an easy turmeric tea recipe:

1 tbsp honey

1 lemon slice

1/2 tsp chopped fresh ginger

1/2 tsp ground turmeric powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon powder

2 cups hot water

The Left Side

Laying on your left side is a great remedy to soothe any heartburn or nausea. Not only does sleeping on your left side alleviate acid reflux, but it also improves circulation. If you happen to experience any heartburn or acid reflux, you’ll find that laying on your left side gives effective results as it boosts digestion. Gravity will aid your digestive system in waste elimination. This can also help you to get better sleep as your body doesn’t have to work as hard to digest any components.

Chamomile Tea for Anxiety & Trouble Sleeping

Chamomile is a herb with calming properties commonly used as a sedative to help people sleep. This sleep inducer’s calming effect could have to do with an antioxidant called apigenin. Apigenin’s effects on the brain decrease anxiety and stress. Having chamomile tea with a little bit of honey is a good way to end your day and get a deeper sleep if you experience difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep.

Mindfulness Meditation

The mind is a very powerful thing. A lot of our current perceptions and beliefs are housed in our mind. By looking at our thought patterns, we can see what our actual stressors are and better identify self-limiting thoughts. These subconscious beliefs we have about ourselves can greatly impact our self-esteem, efficacy, confidence, and overall identity. Luckily, there is a method that can help you master your mind and have a clearer, sound mind.

Remedy for Enlarged Pores

As stated previously, cold water has numerous benefits. Shrinking pores is just one of the beauty benefits to rinsing your face with cold water. To perform a daily cleansing routine for glowing skin, wash and exfoliate your face with warm water. Then, rinse your face off with cold water to tighten the skin and shrink the appearance of pores.