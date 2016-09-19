4 Great Ways to Save Money on High Quality Products

There’s a popular saying that cheap things aren’t good and good things aren’t cheap. In an effort to save money, many people will purchase cheap products thinking they’re receiving a steal. In actuality, they’ll have to turn around and purchase the same item a week later thanks to its lack of durability. In many cases, it’s much better to purchase the high-quality product from the beginning. However, many people run away because of the higher price tags. If you’d like to save money and still enjoy the benefits of high quality, try these four tips.

1. Incentives/Rewards Programs

Take advantage of a store’s incentive or rewards program. Just by giving them your email address and home address, you can easily get entered into their Rolodex of members. Once you’re a member, you’ll get first dibs on major deals happening in the store. With a rewards card, you can also rack up on points that can be used to offset the cost of other items. For example, many grocery stores offer cards along with their rewards program package. Once you’ve purchased a certain amount of merchandise and the points add up, you can save significantly at a specific high-quality gas station. Gas is something everyone needs to fuel their tanks. If you can save at the pump, this is something to really take advantage of.

2. Online Shopping

There are countless ways to save when you choose to do your shopping from the comfort of your home laptop. First off, online shopping saves you on gas and energy. When it comes to products, it’s much easier to get a clear view of how much you’ll save. You can compare prices of different stores. You can even get free shipping once your purchase threshold is met. There are also different sites like Ebates that can help you save. If you purchase your merchandise through an Ebates retailer, you’ll actually receive cash back. Make sure you have a PayPal account to receive the money. This is an easy way to earn actual cash while you save and shop for comparisons of quality products. It’s a win-win situation.

3. Bulk Purchases

There are certain warehouse stores that sell merchandise in bulk. Buying in bulk is a perfect way to save money overall. Even though you’re spending more money, you end up saving because you’ll spend less per item than you would if you purchased it by itself in a standard retail store. For example, fruits are high-quality products that everyone should consume on a daily basis. However, fruits can get costly in a regular grocery store. Buying them in bulk in the frozen section at a warehouse will allow you to enjoy lots of healthy fruit smoothies at a fraction of the cost of a grocery store’s option. Do extra research to make sure whatever you’re buying in bulk is actually worth it. But in most cases, bulk shopping is great. This is especially true for purchasing dried goods like lentils, rice and beans or when you’re shopping for larger crowds.

4. Sales and Coupons

Some people might look at sales and roll their eyes because they seem so cliché. However, depending on the type of sale, it might be worth it to carve out some time in your schedule to take a look at what’s up for grabs. Between sales and coupons, you can save a lot of money on high-quality products. If you choose to become intentional about coupon clipping, you can walk away with tons of savings. Even if you just take one hour a week to sit down and clip useful coupons, you can use these same coupons to create your shopping list and save money. If you can’t realistically see yourself sitting down to clip coupons, consider the modern-day alternative. There are lots of apps you can easily download to your smartphone. Just type in the product you’re looking for and if there’s a sale, it will pop up in the app.

There are tons of easy ways to save money on high-quality products. It’s really important to make sure you’re intentional about charting out a plan to get it done. Don’t wait until you get to the store to decide you want to save. According to Factory Buys Direct, research and learn which places have the best deals for what you want. When you take this approach, you can do anything but fail.