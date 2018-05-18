3 Walking Trails to Enjoy in Greensboro This Summer

There are over 90 miles of walking paths and trails in Greensboro. With lush gardens, paved greenways, city parks and rugged trails for hiking, Greensboro offers a large selection for walkers to choose from. Read on for three highlights among the dozens of options available for planning your next walk.

Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden

The Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden was built in 1976 to honor the US Bicentennial and has become a favorite spot for walking. The 7.5-acre historical garden contains colorful flowering trees and shrubs, as well as a massive display of annual beds. Visitors describe walking the stone pathways as tranquil and relaxing. Numerous sculptures are placed throughout the property and a lovely gazebo accented by a white garden serves as a backdrop throughout the year for weddings.

The garden boasts a recirculating woodland stream and a replica of a mill that once operated on the site in the 1780’s. A wildflower trail, rock garden, and a sensory garden grace the premises. The grounds feature wooded picnic areas and benches.

Water fountains are located around the 1.25 miles of paved trails for humans and four-legged friends. (Leashed dogs are most welcome) The Garden is open year-round beginning at 8 am. and is located at 1105 Hobbs Road in Greensboro.

Nat Greene Trail

The Nat Greene Trail is part of Greensboro’s 40-plus-mile trail system. It is named after Nathanial Greene, a Major General in the Revolutionary War. The trail is 3.6 miles long and is a combination of natural trail and wooden boardwalks.

The Nat Greene offers endless views of Lake Brandt. Visitors describe it as one of the most beautiful and scenic trails in the area. At the 2.2 mark, there is a trail leading to a beach. An offshoot of this trail leads to unmarked paths that hug the shoreline where you may also find other beaches as well as capture astounding views of the lake. Due to the amount of shaded old growth forest, this walk is a great option for hot days.

Parking for this trail is at the Lake Brandt Marina trailhead, where you will also find restroom facilities. The path is open year-round, and leashed pets are allowed. Interpretive signs can be seen all along this well-marked trail, helping visitors to learn about the plants and trees that thrive there. The path is Located at 4463 Old Battleground Road in Greensboro.

The Guildford Courthouse National Military Park

Located at 2332 New Garden Road, The Guildford Courthouse National Military Park is part of the National Parks System. It features a tour road that is open to walkers and cyclists from dawn to dusk as well as an extended system of walking paths connecting the property. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, as one would not usually think about a historic battlefield being a walking trail. Nonetheless, people find this to be one of the most pleasant places in Greensboro for a stroll. One of the beautiful parts of this park is that it also serves as a walking museum. There are numerous monuments and preservations throughout the site to view during your walk, making it exciting and educational.

The park is entirely free, with well designed and maintained paths. There are plenty of benches to rest along the way. There’s a lake with lovely picnic spots, as well as facilities. Visitors recommend the entire walk, so you don’t miss out on anything, but as the facility is cost-free, you could incorporate this into several days. The park is closed to vehicle traffic on weekends which also seems to be an ideal time for walking. The park also features a playground, making it a great place to bring children. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash. With acres of trails, grassy meadows, and rich history, The park is an excellent spot for walkers.

These are just three out of the many miles of trails Greensboro has for walkers. From leisurely strolls to rugged hikes, the area offers choices for people of all abilities and tastes.