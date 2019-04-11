4 Benefits of Technology Training

Keeping up with current technology is imperative to many workplaces and helpful in our day to day lives. It can be difficult and stressful to find spare time to learn about new technology, and confusing on where to start the search. Companies that hold their own in house training on technology see many benefits that can carry a company forward for years.

Forbes stresses that training new employees on the company’s technology during the on boarding process can speed up training time and make a more successful employee.

Additionally, companies can pinpoint existing employees to train on brand new internet technologies as they become available and keep them up to date with the latest in trending technology. Both of these training tactics allow employees to have confidence in company specific technologies and encourages innovation. Allowing new employees to take a course as part of their training will align them faster to their seasoned counterparts.

Presenting employees with training and courses to help them advance in the technological world helps them feel more aligned with the company. Employees are less likely to leave a company if they are able to keep growing their skills in a company that they are comfortable with. Linking technology training with on boarding can show new employees the potential of skills they can expect to learn with the company and foster a sense of security.

When a company invests in course-ware and implements a strong continual training atmosphere, it opens up the doors for more employees that may not have fit into cookie cutter molds before. If there is a great potential candidate for the company, but they are missing a few teachable skills to make them perfect, they can still get hired and become a valuable asset for the team. This can potentially lead to further company innovations in the future, as now someone who wasn’t the “perfect fit” is seeing the processes and procedures of a company in a new way and can add valuable insight into ways it can be improved upon.

In addition to allowing a company’s hiring doors to be wider, training new and current employees on skills starts to loosen the binds that a high priced education can cause. Instead of relying on schools to teach students important technologies, companies can focus in on specific technology that pertains to the goals and work of the company itself. This tailored way of training can also help employees become acclimated with the company’s core values and procedures much more quickly.

The Chicago Tribune points out that training is not a detriment, but rather an investment to a company. Training on technology will impact all other aspects of a business and it is important to have good training in order to excel. Investment in training has yielded tremendous results in sales and productivity, two essential gears in the health of any company. Training in technology can also bridge communication gaps that can occur when working with employees that have different educational, generational or business backgrounds. Training on new technologies and company specific technologies can help even the playing field and produce better results through improved communication and collaboration.

Companies that can invest in technology training for current and new employees can see valuable benefits. Training on technology can quicken on boarding, find current employees that will be benefited from training on brand new technologies, find employees that do not fit a tired mold of specific educational backgrounds and skills and invest in better sales and productivity. It is only in a company’s benefit to invest the time and money into technology courses that will only help retain and guide employees to better and brighter futures.