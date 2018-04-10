4 Major Differences Between Criminal Defense Cases on TV and Reality

You have likely seen criminal defense cases on TV, whether entirely fictional, reality TV or simply real but sensational cases. However, you also likely know that what you see on TV is not how criminal defense cases often happen in real life. How these cases really happen is useful to understand if you have found yourself part of one, are conducting research or are simply curious. Here are some of the biggest differences between fictional criminal defense cases and real ones. There Are Few Surprises One of the biggest differences between a courtroom case on TV and in real life is the fact that there are almost never dramatic reveals or surprise twists that happen on the courtroom floor. There are, of course, dramatic moments in real courtrooms, but they are very, very rare. There is a good reason for this. Trials must be meticulously researched and the defense planned out in advance. Most lawyers, in fact, spend nearly all of their time pouring over documents and evidence, in addition to conducting research. This does not leave any room for surprises, because attorneys want to prepare and have the best chance of succeeding in their client’s defense.

Lawyers Don’t Lie or Hide Evidence

In TV courtroom dramas, it’s not uncommon for lawyers to almost constantly lie. They do it to other attorneys, to their staff, to the judge and even to their own clients. After all, lawyers lie all the time, right? Otherwise, why would they have such a negative public reputation? In reality, lawyers will never, ever lie in the courtroom. Attorneys getting caught in a lie, hiding evidence or using illegal evidence can jeopardize their entire case, not to mention their career, so it makes little sense why they would do it. No qualified, professional attorney would hide or use illegal evidence when the real challenge is to use the existing evidence to come up with plausible explanations to present to the jury.

Lawyers Don’t Come Up With Theories

One of the most fundamental things lawyers are taught in law school is to never ask a question they don’t already know the answer to. Criminal defense lawyers simply do not come up with theories on the spot to fit the evidence , and especially not in the middle of a case that is being heard. All theories as to what really happened must be entirely supported by the evidence, which is why it’s critical for lawyers to be able to closely examine the evidence and determine what it says. As mentioned previously in the first point on this list, courtroom cases are won or lost before anyone even sets foot in the courtroom. A real lawyer will have already had all theories and possibilities in mind well before he begins arguing a case before a judge and jury.

Real Cases Are Often Routine and Trite