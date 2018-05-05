4 Stylish Window Treatments That’ll Help Lower Your Energy Bill

Window treatments offer so much more than just beauty and privacy. The right window treatments can also make a big impact on drastically reducing your energy bill! Using the right materials will keep heat out in the summer months and warmth in during the winter months. It might surprise you to know that approximately 30% of a home’s heating energy is lost straight through the windows! Even more surprising, at least 76% of the sunlight that hits a standard double pane window enters right into your home and adds heat! Knowing this, it’s not a bad idea to add window treatments that offer both functionality and décor. Here are four suggestions to keep in mind when looking for window treatments to lower your energy bill.

Drapes

Drapes offer both functionality and décor. There are a few key things you’ll want to look for in order to achieve both purposes with your drapes. The color of your drapes will matter when it comes to keeping heat out. Lighter colored drapes can let heat through and into your home. Darker colored, thermal lined drapes can save you up to 25% on your home heating and cooling bill! The weave of the fabric matters as well, when it comes to effectiveness. A closed weave fabric will help with blocking heat.

Window Awnings

Installing exterior window awnings can help with reducing your energy bill during the summer months. When installed on south facing windows, it can reduce solar heat up to 65%. The west facing windows can see an even bigger difference of up to 77% heat reduction!

There are many awning style options to choose from. Years ago there were very limited options, but now you can choose options like metal, laminate, canvas, water resistant, mildew resistant, and fade resistant. When making your selections, remember to look for darker colors and tightly woven fabrics. You can even have an awning custom made to install on the entire side of your home!

Tint

Window tint, or solar film, will reduce the amount of heat and UV rays that comes into your home. You may be surprised to know that you install window tint and keep your view! There are tint options that will cut UV radiation and heat without making your clear view look like a dreary, dark day. There are quite a bit of options and styles to choose from. They range from clear to opaque. While many of the tint options are gray or mirrored, the newer versions of window tint are almost clear! The tinted options offer more privacy, while the clear versions allow you to see that outdoor view you love.

Blinds

Window blinds are an affordable and effective way to reduce heat in your home. When the blinds are kept closed, they can reduce close to 45% of the heat gain! You can even adjust the slats and have them direct the sunlight onto your light-colored ceiling, instead of onto the seating areas of your home. Directing the sunlight onto the light ceiling helps to diffuse the heat coming in with the sunrays.

Blinds come in such a wide variety of materials. The days of cheap, plastic blinds are long over. Thanks to faux wood blinds, you can now have blinds with style! Different slat sizes are available as well. Faux wood blinds give you a stylish look at an affordable price. Because their durability also makes them a great option for humid climates like a kitchen or bathroom, you can create a uniformed look with matching blinds throughout your home.