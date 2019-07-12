5 Benefits of Non-Destructive Testing

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a method of evaluating, testing and inspecting components and equipment without the need to destroy the object. The goal of this is to still be able to use the item after the testing is complete. Nondestructive tests are used for many purposes and industries, particularly in manufacturing and fabrication industries. NDT ensures that the materials and parts in an industrial system are of sufficient quality and in proper working condition. It’s also vital for manufacturers to use NDT procedures to comply with government and industry regulations.

The origins of non-destructive testing date back to the most ancient times of human history when you realize that visual testing has always been performed on the first primitive tools and machines. The modern procedure that is used in industrial systems has also been around for a long time. These procedures date back to the early days of the industrial revolution over 100 years ago. The NDT techniques of today are very effective and thorough. These procedures are vital for industries such as fossil fuel, automotive and aviation. Here are five important benefits of non-destructive testing.

1. Better cost-effectiveness

For all people who produce products sold to the public, it’s vital to ensure that these items are safe for people to use or consume. Non-destructive testing saves the expense of replacing parts or assets that would be lost in a test that destroys the part or machine. For example, instead of crashing a vehicle to ensure safety systems are working properly, visual computer graphic simulations can provide insights that demonstrate safety without destroying valuable merchandise.

2. Improved safety

Researchers use NDT procedures to ensure that products are safe for consumers to use and ready for the market. Non-destructive tests can identify potential problems of safety that can be corrected before more costly and conclusive tests are performed. If there are human test subjects involved, non-destructive tests can ensure through simulations that the live test risks are minimal. The procedures also ensure that the product can be used in a variety of ways without incurring physical damage. This helps prove the product can be used without causing harm to individual people or society in general. For example, these tests are important for products that burn fossil fuels that can emit chemicals that could harm the customer or the environment.

3. Increased reliability

There are many options in non-destructive testing that provide results that are accurate and reliable. There are NDT tests for all types of products that allow technicians to ensure that the manufacturing process is safe and the product lives up to the quality that customers expect. Because of non-destructive testing, there are many products on the market today that would never have been approved or lasted as long as they have.

4. Establish internal technical assurance protocols

NDT procedures allow operators to develop a framework for ensuring a quality and safety control process in the manufacturing environment. Thorough procedures prevent unpredictable variations in the performance and safety of industrial systems and equipment. This mitigates the need for downtime due to operational breakdowns bad product batches.

5. Peace of mind

Perhaps the best benefit of all is the sense of comfort in the fact that workers are provided a safe environment and products are not subjecting customers to hazards. When NDT tests expose potential problems, it allows technicians to make adjustments before any financial losses or health consequences occur. Non-destructive testing can save so much stress in the manufacturing process that it’s likely to add years to the life of many plant managers and company owners. The increase in safety, cost-efficiency and the improvement of the manufacturing process create a more profitable business with a more reliable brand image.