5 Interesting Ways Smartphones Can Be Repaired

Our world is increasingly being connected by a network and we use smartphones to communicate with each other many times a day. Smartphones have become an important appendage which we couldn’t do without. Being small and constantly used during the day, they are subject to accidental drops and bumps here and there. They are very expensive and having them repaired will cost a bundle of money. But there are certain things that you can do to repair your smartphone if your cellphone suddenly meets an accident. Here are some interesting ways smartphones can be repaired.

Water logged smartphone repair

One of the most frequent accidents that happen on smartphones is when they are dropped in a body of water. Here’s a very interesting way of repairing your smartphone if it meets this unfortunate accident.

Pull it out of the water immediately. Don’t worry, your smartphone isn’t dead yet. But get it out of the water right away to prevent further damage.

Get about 2 kilos of rice, uncooked, and put them in a container and dig your smartphone down to the belly of the container.

Let your cellphone stay there for three to five days. The uncooked rice will dry up the water that penetrated your mobile phone by absorbing all the moisture.

After three to five days, pull out your mobile device from the rice container and switch it on. Allow it to run for a couple of hours to heat up all its electronic parts. Then plug it in your battery charger. It should work after a few minutes of charging.

Smartphone screen repair

Replacing a broken smartphone screen is very expensive when the connection of the electronics is complicated. However, if the connections are not that complex, you may be able to do your own repairs. You need to disassemble the device and replace the glass screen or digitizer depending on which one is damaged. Replacing these two components is fairly simple. Just buy a new one and replace the old one. However, if the glass is connected to the digitizer, you should also get to the cable that connects the motherboard to the screen. This repair can get complicated.

Discharged and damaged smartphone battery repair

A discharged battery will not make your smartphone work. But what happens if you lost your charger? This is very easy to solve. Uncover the back of your smartphone, and pull out the discharged battery. Rub the battery with both of your hands from 30 seconds to a couple of minutes. Then put it back on the smartphone and you will have it working for a few minutes.

Damaged or malfunctioning battery is one of the easiest repairs you can do to your smartphone. When your smartphone discharges very quickly, the first thing that you need to check is its battery. If you have been using this battery for as long you have been using the smartphone, its juices may have been entirely extinguished. It’s time for you to go to the battery shop and buy a new one. Replace the old one and your smartphone will be as good as before.

Repair of smartphone battery not charging

The first thing you need to do is to check if the battery charger is still working. Get another smartphone that is compatible with the charger. If the charger charges the battery of this other smartphone, the charger is still working. It is the battery of your smartphone that is not. You should get a new battery. If the battery of the other phone is not charging, it is the battery charger that is not working. Buy a new charger that is compatible with the battery of your smartphone.

Smartphone headphone repair

Malfunctioning headphone connections is another frequent problem that needs repair in smartphones. Replacing the headphone connector is the repair required in this situation. Open the back of the device, and you will see the headphone jack. That is relatively simple to replace. It is usually a stand-alone component and has a direct connection to the motherboard. Buy the correct replacement model, pull out the malfunctioning jack and install the new one. This should enable you to hear sounds from your smartphone when you plug in your headphone again.