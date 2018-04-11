5 Key Tips for Finding an Engagement Ring

An engagement ring is one of the most significant items that the average person will purchase during their life. It serves as a lasting symbol of love and commitment, so you should put as much care into picking it as you would put into any other important aspect of the relationship. The choice can be complicated, but it isn’t too hard to find the right ring if you break the decision down into a few important steps.

Budget First

Engagement rings come in a wide range of prices, and you should settle on your price range before you start looking at the options. That will help to make sure that you do not spend more than you can afford on a ring. It can also be an advantage because it narrows down your options.

There are a lot of different rings out there, and it is impossible to look at all them before you make your choice. If you narrow your budget down to a specific range, you can rule out every ring that is outside it before you start looking. That will make your search much less daunting and ensure that you can take the time to assess each of your options properly before you make your final choice.

Consider Alternative Materials

The classic engagement ring is set with a diamond, but that is not the only choice. Rings are available with almost any stone, which opens up a variety of options for people who want to add a little bit of color to their ring.

The ring itself can also be made of differnet materials. Silver rings are a common alternative to gold, but there are plenty of metals to choose from. People that want a more natural look can even get a wooden band. It’s best to choose both the band material and the gem at the same time to make sure that they look good together.

Look Into Antiques

There is nothing wrong with choosing a brand new ring, but you should also consider getting an antique ring. Jewellery tends to eb highly durable and most people take good care of it, so the old rings will usually look just as good as newer ones. Many of them are available in styles that are hard to find on the market, so they open up even more opportunities to find the perfect engagement ring. They also offer a connection to history, which many people find appealing.

Some jewelry stores will have a section that is dedicated to antique or vintage rings, but you can often get good results by looking through estate sales. These sales will normally offer better prices than dedicated retailers, so they can be a great choice for bargain hunters or people who are on a tight budget. It does take more time and effort that going to a specialized retailers, but that is a trade that plenty of people are willing to make to ensure that their proposal is special.

Check Her Size

It is vital to figure out your partner’s ring size before purchasing the ring. While it is often possible to get the size changed after the fact, the proposal will go much better if hte ring fits. There are quite a few different ring size systems in use, but they all work on the same general principle.

There are a few different ways to get your partner’s size without asking directly. You can borrow one of their rings and have it measured, which is generally the easiest and most accurate method. If they know their size, you can also have one of their friends ask about it.

Ask Her Friends

You should also ask your partenr’s friends about what type of ring you should buy. Many people will discuss that sort of thing with their friends if they think they are getting close to a proposal, so this will ensure that you get the right ring. They can also casually bring the topic up on your behalf if they have not discussed it before. Some will even be willing to go shopping with you and help you make the choice!