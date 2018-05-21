5 Summer Maintenance Tips for Your Leather Furniture

Leather furniture, when taken care of, ages beautifully and will last a lifetime. However, this only comes about if you take proper care of it. By following these tips, you’ll avoid possible damage to the furniture while restoring its natural beauty. These are five summer maintenance tips you need to use on your leather furniture.

Move Out of Direct Sunlight

It is important to never leave leather in direct sunlight. Like wood and other natural materials, leather dries out when left in sunlight. It is possible to offset this with continual applications of special leather conditioners to lock in moisture, but in general, it’s best to keep it completely out of direct sunlight. With the summer months in full swing, you may be letting more sunlight into the house. If this is the case, make sure to move the furniture. However, you want to keep it out of direct sunlight year-round, so even as the weather starts to become colder, sunlight will still affect and dry out the leather.

Leather Conditioner

A leather conditioner will help your leather furniture in a few different ways. For starters, it will help lock in and restore necessary moisture. When leather dries out it cracks and splits, which isn’t easily fixed. This problem is right down to the core of the fabric, so it won’t be corrected like other cracks in the furniture (such as your dog laying on it and his nail running along the sofa). It’s best to condition your leather furniture once or twice a year. With the added heat during the summer, your leather will dry out faster, so applying leather conditioner at this time of the year is recommended.

Soft Brush Cleaning

In general, it’s best to not use moisture when working with leather. Wipe leather off with a dry rag or use a soft brush (such as a brush you’d use on suede shoes to clean it). This will help remove dirt and other debris that has attached itself to the leather. Now, if your furniture remains dirty, you can use a slightly damp cloth. Do not over saturate the cloth and never use anything with ammonia in it. You’ll just open up the possibility of staining and even bleaching your leather.

Caring For Deep Scratches

Deep scratches happen. It’s just part of the process of owning leather. If you don’t have children or pets you may be able to reduce the possibility of scratching your furniture, but you’ll probably, at some point in time, experience a scratch as it comes from anything (a zipper or another piece of fabric catching on the leather). Usually, you can correct these problems just using your finger. The natural oil in your finger can help smooth out scratches, which is especially helpful. However, if the scratch is deeper, you’ll want to use more specific means of correcting the problem.

There are specialty leather furniture applications available for fixing scratches. You can even use shoe polish (just make sure to follow the instructions specifically in order to remove any excess polish, otherwise you run the risk of sitting in it and staining your clothes).

Professional Services

From time to time, your leather furniture will simply need some tender loving care from a professional. By taking care of your furniture you’ll run into fewer problems along the way, but there are sometimes where your leather is looking a little worse for wear. A professional leather service will know how to look into the leather and treat it accordingly. This way, you’ll extend the life of your leather furniture. You may also learn a few additional insights with how to care for your specific furniture and how to protect it along the way. After all, leather, when cared for, only looks better with age.

Leather, unlike almost all other kinds of furniture, looks better with age. However, the only way leather furniture ages properly are if you take care of it. By following these five summer maintenance tips you’ll extend the life of the furniture while bringing out the natural beauty of the leather. It doesn’t take long to perform these five tips and, as the years go by, you’ll see just how beautiful naturally aged leather looks.