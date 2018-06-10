5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Wedding Venue

Your wedding day is a time that you should be able to look back on with fond memories. When planning your wedding, one of the most important aspects to consider is the venue where you will have the wedding. It needs to be perfect in order for your day to go as well as you want it to go. The following guide walks you through a few tips you can use to ensure that you choose the right venue for your special day.

Consider How Many People You Plan to Invite to the Wedding

The first thing you need to consider is how many people you want to invite to the wedding. The venues have a maximum capacity of people that they can hold. If you invite more people than the venue can safely fit, some of your guests will not be able to attend your wedding. When you look for a venue, it’s best to choose a spot that can hold more people than you actually plan to invite to ensure that there are extra seats for the guests that people choose to bring.

Consider the Parking Accommodations at the Venue

When you choose a venue, you want to be sure that everyone can easily find a place to park. It’s best to choose a venue with its own parking lot or one that is located near a parking garage. Trying to find parking on a busy city street can be time-consuming and frustrating for your guests. It’s best to also prepay for parking for your guests if the parking lot or parking garage charges for parking so that your guests can attend your wedding without having to pay for anything.

Consider the Location of the Wedding Venue

The location of the wedding venue is important because you want to be sure that it is located centrally to your family and friends. You do not want people to have to travel hours away in order to celebrate with you because most will not be willing or able to travel that far.

Consider the Style of the Venue

Wedding pictures are often taken at and around the venue where the wedding takes place. Consider the décor in and around the venue before choosing the one that is right for you. You need to be sure that the venue will serve as a great backdrop for your pictures so that you can look at them fondly for years to come. Talk to the manager of the venue about your pictures and ask them if there are any areas in or around the venue that are commonly used for pictures. There may be a hidden gem that you cannot see while walking around the area yourself.

Consider the Cost of the Venue Rental

The cost for renting a venue can vary based on many different factors. Some venues have package deals available where you can pay a discounted rate if you have the wedding and reception in the same place. Some venues include the chairs and some décor that you will need for your wedding with the venue rental. You need to be sure that you know exactly what the rental covers and what is included so that you can be sure the venue fits into your wedding budget well.

When renting a wedding venue, it’s important to start the search as soon as possible. Wedding venues tend to book quickly and starting your tours six to eight months before your actual wedding day is important if you want to be sure that you are able to get the venue that you really want on the day that you want it.