6 Fast Facts to Know About Collision Repair

Other than a house, the most expensive thing most people ever own is a vehicle. We take pride in what we drive, so it can be very upsetting when a vehicle is damaged. If that bad luck has come your way, it’s important to know some basic things about collision repair so that you can get your vehicle as close to its factory condition as possible.

1. Not All Parts Are The Same

While deep scratches and smaller dents can be repaired with a fill material, most repairs will call for at least a few body components to be replaced altogether. Many drivers get sticker shock at the cost of these items and give in to the temptation to buy parts online, sight unseen. These purchases will save a few dollars up front, but they can result in bad fits, wind noise, and corrosion. Be sure your collision technician and your insurance company know that you insist on quality parts.

2. Experience Matters

No two collisions are the same, so no two repairs are the same. As you look for a shop to make the necessary repairs on your vehicle, it’s important to find one staffed with technicians who aren’t just trained but who also have extensive experience. The many cars, trucks, and SUV’s they have worked on over the years have built skills in them that no school can teach, so find an established company with veteran workers. You’ll also want to be sure that bodywork is their primary enterprise, not just a sideline.

3. It’s Not Just Cosmetic Work

Remember that a body repair on your vehicle does more than just make it look right. The placement and installation of new parts are essential to your vehicle’s performance, including the control of road noise and the potential for replacement parts to rub other parts and create damage. Be sure that anybody panels that have been repaired or replaced are properly positioned, with even gaps, fully torqued bolts and screws, and proper aerodynamics.

4. Collision Repair Affects Your Safety

A very common repair after many accidents is airbag replacement. Unfortunately, even a minor collision can cause them to deploy, and they are very expensive to replace. If your airbag has deployed and the shop offers to simply close the compartment and leave you without an airbag to “save a little money”, don’t do it. Airbags are important, lifesaving equipment , and if they are replaced improperly or not at all, your safety can be impacted. Statistics show that airbags save lives, so make sure that they are replaced according to standards.

5. Paint Is Hard To Match

From the moment your car leaves the assembly line, its paint begins to fade and the weather. While it’s true that modern materials and procedures minimize this effect, the fact is that there is still an impact from the sun, road salt, wind, temperatures, and road debris. Even if your technician uses the original paint color, it may be tough to compensate for these factors, but the best shops and technicians know a few tricks to adjust the color for a better match. You can also request that the entire vehicle is buffed so that you can see the true color of the undamaged areas.

6. The Body Isn’t Always The Only Thing Damaged

Because we do body work at one shop and mechanical work at another, we sometimes forget that body damage can also cause mechanical damage. Steering and suspension components, electrical systems, the transmission, and much more can be affected by a collision. Your alignment could be damaged, leading to handling issues and uneven tire wear. Estimates should also involve a visit to or from a mechanic to determine whether some of these repairs will be needed in addition to the cosmetic work.

A car accident is a real hassle, but it can get even worse if repairs don’t go as expected. After a wreck, be sure that you thoroughly examine the damage yourself to see what might need repair. Confirm that you’re getting quality work from experienced technicians so that you can get your vehicle back on the road safely and as close to showroom-new as possible.