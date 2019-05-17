6 Signs that Your House Needs a New Roof

Are you concerned about the condition or quality of your home’s roof? Your roof protects the interior of your home from exposure to pests and rodents, the elements and more. It also provides climate control benefits and impacts your energy bills throughout the year. In order to enjoy all of these and other benefits, your roof must remain in excellent condition. Some minor damages can be repaired, but there will come a time when a full roof replacement is a preferred option or when it is required. These are some of the leading signs that may indicate the need for a roof replacement.

Your Roof Is Old

The longevity of your roof is dependent on the type of roofing material used, weather conditions that it has been exposed to, how well it was maintained over the years and other factors. A typical asphalt shingle roof can provide you with up to 20 to 30 years of use. If your roof is approaching the end of its life, it may be time for a replacement. Replacing a worn roof proactively will minimize the risk of having to deal with roof-related damage, such as water damage inside the home.

Visible Damage in the Attic

You generally should avoid walking on your roof for safety reasons. The steep incline and elevated height of the roof can lead to significant injuries. However, you can walk into your attic to inspect the roof from underneath. By doing so, you may notice sunlight shining in through gaps. If you walk through the attic after a rain shower, you may notice moisture on the attic beams or on the attic floor. This could indicate leaks that require repairs. If the damage is widespread or significant, a roof replacement is often a better solution.

Numerous Shingles Have Fallen Off

When a shingle or two fall off of the roof, the overall integrity of this structure is at stake. The underlayment is designed to offer some protection against the elements, but it does not provide the same level of protection that shingles offer. During a windstorm or over an extended period of time, huge sections of shingles may be missing. A replacement may be a better idea in this case, and this is particularly accurate when the roof is aging or has other issues as well.

Shingles Are Buckling or Bowing

All shingles on the roof must be perfectly placed and remain flush against the underlayment in order for the roof to remain impermeable and do its job properly. When you look up at your roof from the ground level, you may notice that some of your shingles are curling up at the ends, or they may be bowing upward in the middle. These signs of damage may increase the chance of water leaks and other issues. A few damaged shingles may be replaced through a small repair project, but a full roof replacement is required to properly address widespread damage.

Asphalt Shingle Granules Are on the Ground

After it rains, inspect the ground around your home and your gutter downspouts. Colored pebbles or granules may increasingly wash off of the roof when the material is aging. These granules protect the shingles from UV damage. When the granules are gone, the shingles can deteriorate rapidly. Therefore, granules on the ground or in the downspouts indicate the need for a new roof soon.

Shingles Are Cracked

Another serious sign of roof damage is cracked shingles. A common cause of cracked shingles is strong winds, but the shingles can also crack because of advanced aging. If you spot cracked shingles from the ground level or if you see pieces of shingles laying on the ground, a roofer should be contacted to determine if repair work or a replacement is a better option.

Regardless of the reason why you are concerned about your roof’s current condition, you should not delay seeking professional assistance. A licensed roofer can inspect your roof to determine its true condition. Through the inspection, you can learn if a replacement or a repair is a better solution.