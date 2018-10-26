6 Tips for Getting Your Dream Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home. It’s where you cook hearty meals, entertain guests, relax after a hard day, and bring the family together. It’s truly a special room that’s multi-purposeful. Therefore, you need a kitchen that is a reflection of you. You want one that is modern, stylish and has everything that you need. Here are 6 tips for designing your dream kitchen.

1.) Consider Installing a Kitchen Island

A kitchen island will make your life simpler. By choosing a granite countertop, it creates a stylish and cohesive look. Kitchen countertops are also great for entertaining. Your guests can pull up a stool if they need more room. Finally, it’s just another place for optimal storage. You can store pots and pans overhead and all your other kitchen needs underneath.

2.) Pay Attention to Lighting

Lighting is everything in the kitchen. You want to install bright lighting for those times when you’re prepping and cooking. You should also have the option to dim the lighting. This helps create a nice atmosphere if you’re ever having a romantic dinner or cleaning up the kitchen late at night.

3.) The Importance of Good Appliances

If you’re designing your dream kitchen, you’ll want state of the art appliances. This makes your life much simpler. Consider upgrading your oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Just like everything else in life, appliances wear down over time. This is especially true with kitchen appliances since you are using them so frequently. If you love cooking, you’ll want to make sure that your stove is functioning to its full potential.

4.) Granite Countertops

Your kichen should look neat and clean. Installing granite countertops is a great way to achieve that look. They’re very easy to clean. All you have to do is wipe down the surface after each use. Granite countertops look sophisticated and modern. That little bit of sparkle in the granite is enough to lighten up your whole kitchen. Granite countertops also come in a variety of colors such as black, gray, white, and brown. Therefore, it’s easy to make it match your cabinets and paint color.

5.) Install Plenty of Shelving for Decoration, Practicality

Shelving is crucial in a kitchen. This helps you to avoid cluttered countertops. Shelving can be installed on any wall, above your stove, and around your countertops. These are great to hold pots and pans, spices, plates, and more. These shelves can also be used for decoration. Paintings and fresh flowers add life to your kitchen.

6.) An Organized Pantry

Anyone who spends time in the kitchen knows just how important the pantry is. In order to achieve your dream kitchen, you’ll want a neat and organized pantry. Consider buying a spice rack to keep all your spices together and easily accessible. Purchase clear bins to hold things like flour, cereals, and other dry goods. Eliminating boxes helps your pantry look cleaner. It also helps to create a more universal look. Consider printing off labels or using chalkboard labels to keep everything looking neat, clean, and concise. If possible, add a walk-in pantry to your kitchen. You’ll never have to worry about running out of space or getting in the way of your other family members.

Overall, a dream kitchen is within reach. All you have to do is look at the space you have and make a list of what you’d like to achieve. You don’t need a big kitchen to do all these recommendations. By installing shelving and a pantry, you can make the most of even a small space. Most kitchen renovations are affordable. When a room gets as much use as your kitchen does, you’ll wan to do what you can to make sure that it’s a modern space which suits your family’s needs.