6 Ways to Keep Cool in Raleigh This Summer

Warmer weather is here, but so is the heat. How can you keep cool and have fun? Check out these ways to do both in Raleigh this summer.

1. Cheer on the Carolina Hurricanes

PNC Arena

Address: 400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

What is one place that is always cold? A hockey arena! Towards the end of summer, make your way to the PNC Arena and watch a Carolina Hurricanes preseason game. Get some food, cheer on the team and watch a fast-paced game of hockey as you get hyped for the rest of the season.

2. Get Active with Water Sports

Lake Crabtree Country Park

1400 Aviation Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560

Parks in the Raleigh area, such as Lake Crabtree Country Park, offer numerous opportunities for recreation and water sports. The 502-acre lake is perfect for canoeing, boating and fishing. Stay in the shade as you hike the trails, and have a picnic lunch.

3. Enjoy some Howling Cow Ice Cream

Talley Student Union (open during the summer)

2610 Cates Ave.

Raleigh, NC 27606

There is nothing like enjoying some Howling Cow ice cream, which is made right on NC State’s campus. Support agriculture, and the students, by enjoying a frozen treat. The Talley Market in the Talley Student Union is open during the summer, so stop by. Enjoy classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, or munch on Wolf Tracks, Cherry Brick Road, Raspberry Sherbet or another one of the current flavors in air-conditioned comfort.

4. Get Cultured

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

11 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC 27601

And the

North Carolina Museum of Art

2110 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607

Spend a day or two at Raleigh’s museums. The free North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences offers many exhibits and things to see, including labs, animals, 3D shows, and skeletons. Do not miss the touring exhibits. Stop to take your picture by the giant globe outside.

Art lovers will have an interest in the North Carolina Museum of Art. See the paintings, American, European, African, contemporary and Jewish art. Even if you have visited the museum before, consider taking a free, hour-long guided tour with a docent. As they explain different works and their significance, take in all that you can and learn something new. If it is not too hot, head outside to the 164-acre Museum Park to view the sculptures, walk on the pedestrian bridge and sit in the amphitheater.

5. See a Show

Various venues, including the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Raleigh has a bustling live theater scene. Spend an afternoon or night taking in a show. For instance, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts offers a jam-packed calendar of shows, including the Carolina Ballet, the North Carolina Classical Symphony and touring productions such as “Once,” “Big Fish” and “Newsies.” Dress up and bring the family for an unforgettable experience.

6. Eat Up

Look up the addresses for the restaurants of interest to you

This Southern city has no shortage of places to eat. Go on your own food tour and experience some of the eateries it has to offer. Choose places that offer indoor seating. If you are in need of suggestions, here are a few. Check out The Pit on West Davie Street for some barbecue, fried chicken and pulled pork. Vegetarian options, such as soy nuggets, are available as well. Save room for a slice of double chocolate cake for dessert. If you want to get your sweet fix elsewhere, head to Boulted Bread. The menu features croissants and a rotating menu of pastries to tempt your taste buds. Finish your dining adventure off at Big Ed’s City Market Restaurant with Cheerwine, sweet tea and dishes such as fried catfish, grits and meat biscuits.

Keep these ideas in mind to have an enjoyable and relaxing summer.