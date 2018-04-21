7 Benefits of Selling Your House to an Investment Company

Your house is on the market, you’re ready to move on, or maybe you have to move soon because of a new job or other venture. Whatever the case, an investment company approaches and makes an offer on your home. You might think you’d rather list it with a realtor, you might want to sell it for more, and you might not want to take that very first offer if it’s coming from an investment company, but you might consider it for reasons you’ve never thought of. Here are a few of the benefits you see when you sell your home to an investment company rather than a traditional buyer.

It’s Fast

An investment company might come in and make an offer for a cash purchase and a quick close. They typically don’t care to do things like inspections and appraisals, they probably won’t finance the home, and you get to close fast. This is a lot better if you’re in the market to sell your home quickly and you don’t have the time to wait around for buyers and their financing issues.

You Don’t Clean

Selling your home to an investment company means you aren’t worried about cleaning up. When you sell to a buyer, you’re responsible for going into your home and cleaning it up when you move out. You might put a lot of money into a cleaning company to make this happen, or you might even face problems such as doing it yourself when you don’t have time. Not with an investment company, though.

You Don’t Need to Make Repairs

If your home is older and needs a little work, you don’t need to bother with it to sell it to an investment company. They aren’t looking to move in and call it home. They’re treating it as a flip. They’ll probably come in and fix things on their own, and they don’t want you to bother with the things they’re planning on fixing themselves. It’s a much easier situation for you.

It’s a Great Way to Sell a Problem Home

Did you inherit a home from someone who passed on? If you did, you probably don’t have the kind of time it takes to put into selling a home in need of a paint job, a new roof, and some work. Elderly people don’t always have the means or manpower to care for their homes as well as they did when they were younger, and they often leave behind homes in disrepair. If you haven’t time to deal with a problematic home, you can sell it to an investor without any question.

You Save Money on Commission Fees

When an investor comes in and looks for a home, they don’t require you have a realtor. The deal is faster, easier, and more profitable to you. Even if they offer you less than you would ask to sell, you could save tens of thousands of dollars on commission and fees you’d pay otherwise if you used a realtor. This is something many people forget to consider, but it’s an important part of the job.

You Avoid Financial Problems

If your home is in a financial bind right now, you can avoid that with an investor sale. If you’re facing foreclosure, you can save your home and your credit score from taking an even bigger hit if you simply sell it to an investor. It’s a fast process that can change the way you live your life. It’s not going to fix your current credit problems, but it does prevent a foreclosure from further ruining your good credit.

It’s Less Stress

Stress happens. It’s not uncommon when you’re living with a house on the market. It must always be clean, you might have to get out at a moment’s notice to show it, and things happen that are inconvenient for you. If you sell to an investor, this is not a life problem you deal with.

Selling your home to an investor might not seem like a profitable deal for you, but it might be more valuable to you in other ways. You might get a lower offer, but you might save more in commission that you would have gotten asking a higher price. You also save yourself the stress and a headache dealing with potential buyers, cleaning, and other factors.