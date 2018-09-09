7 Ways to Show Your Love to Your Significant Other

It is important to let your significant other know that you love them as much as possible. However, for those of us who aren’t very creative, coming up with ways to express our love is often difficult. Below you will find 7 ways to show your significant other that you care about them.

1. Take a Day out

Going out with your significant other doesn’t have to be an expensive experience. Sure, you can go to expensive restaurants or costly concerts;however, sometimes a hike through the woods is even better. In fact, it doesn’t matter what you do while you are with your partner. You could stay inside playing board games, and if they love you, they will appreciate the time spent.

2. Let Them Unwind

When they come home from a long day at work, let them know that you will take care of all of the household responsibilities. Let them relax, watch TV, or do something else they enjoy. If they are especially stressed, tired, or aching, you can even give them a massage.

3. A Small Gift

A small gift doesn’t mean an expensive piece of jewelry or other costly item. If your girlfriend has expressed that her favorite fruit is mango, get her a mango. Don’t go for expensive gifts for random occasions. Save those for anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays. If you want to give your significant other a random gift, make sure it is something they recently expressed interest in. Make sure it is something they will appreciate.

4. Just Listen

Sometimes all a person wants to do is be heard. By taking the time to listen to what your significant other has to say, you are showing that you really care.

5. Flirting Doesn’t End When you are Together

Most people behave differently when they first meet and when they have grown close to each other. In fact, the way you behaved when you first met is what made your significant other fall in love you in the first place. You were probably very flirty, always telling jokes and making advances. If you really want to cheer up your significant other, you should go back to this time. Be flirty, tease them, and just generally be silly. They’ll appreciate the effort, and they will be reminded why they fell in love with you in the first place. By flirting, even when you are months or years into a relationship, you can rekindle the a lost spark.

6. Plan a Date Inside

Sometime your significant other will just not want to go out. If they have expressed their disinterest in going outdoors, plan something inside. Make them a home-cooked meal, light some candles, get flowers, and play some music. They’ll appreciate that you went through the effort to cheer them up.

7. Tell Them About Your Own Issues

Being intimate means much more than sexual activities. Intimacy is when you truly open up to someone. This means you have to be able to communicate. Not only will this be healthy for your relationship, you will earn trust from your significant other. It will encourage them to open up to you in the same way you did to them. They will pick up on your readiness to share your darkest secrets and will appreciate how much you trust them.

Conclusion

There are countless things that you can do to show your significant other that you truly care. These are just a few of the things you can do to show your love. You can use these tips as a direct guide or mold them to your own liking. The most important thing is to let them know that you love them.