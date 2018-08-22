8 Proven Ways to Increase Product Awareness

Increasing product awareness is essential when building and growing a brand. With increased product awareness, expand your reach while solidifying your company’s place in any market or industry. Before launching your next ad campaign, there are a few methods to keep in mind to maximize the amount of product awareness you generate.

Develop a Strong Brand Identity

A strong brand identity helps increase brand and product awareness almost instantly. With an eye-catching logo and colors that resonate with your target audience, attract new followers and potential customers with less effort.

Create an Online Presence

Having an online presence is commonplace for all types of businesses today. Developing a strong online presenceis a way to appeal to new users and individuals who have a genuine interest in learning more about your business and the product you provide.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Social media provides ample opportunity to maximize your online reach while getting to know your target audience and demographic on a more personal and intimate level. Create official social media pages using your company’s name and brand to attract followers while providing you with new platforms to share product information, promotions, and updates.

Launch Social Media Ad Campaigns

Launch social media ad campaigns to learn more about your target audience and to better understand which ad formats work best to generate buzz and interest in your product. Use A/B testing with campaigns you launch using Facebook to gain in-depth insights and analytic reports while learning which type of ad works best for your audience. Implement different copy and messages with each ad you run to discover more about how your audience responds to promotions. Try multiple images with campaigns you run to learn more about the best way to reach and relate to your intended audience. Keep track of individual ad campaigns you launch to better optimize future campaigns you have in mind.

Improve Your Website’s SEO

Improving your official website’s SEO, or search engine optimization is a must when you are a new business or brand just getting off the ground. A website that is optimized for search engines appears on the first page of search results using top engines such as Google, Yahoo!, and Bing. Conduct keyword and phrase research to learn more about the most popular words used when seeking products similar to your own. Incorporate headlines, meta tags, and links that are most relevant to your target audience and likely to help increase your product and brand awareness.

Users are much more likely to select a website from the first page of results when they are seeking an authoritative and trustworthy solution.

Reach Out to Relevant Influencers

Influencers include a wide range of individuals and innovative entrepreneurs. Research influencers in your industry using social networks such as Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook (using Facebook groups and pages). Connect with influencers to inquire about a paid sponsorship or endorsement opportunity.

Explain to influencers why your product is ideal for them and their audience, providing an incentive to receive the promotion you desire. Inquire about guest posts or videos to bring additional traffic to your website once the campaign is live.

Use Traditional Print Media

While social media and online advertising have become the most popular methods of reaching users and increasing product awareness, there are still possibilities when using print media. If you have a local business and want to appeal to nearby residents, advertise using local publications and newspapers. Purchase advertising spots in magazines that are most relevant to your consumer base to catch the eye of prospective customers even when they are not online.

Radio and Podcast Advertising Advantages

Use radio stations and podcasts to launch audio ads for increased product awareness. Whether you have created a mesmerizing jingle or if you simply want to encourage others to learn more about your brand, reach out to local radio stations and podcasts from top influencers in your industry for the opportunity.

Understanding the best methods to increase product awareness helps save time when developing and executing future marketing campaigns. With the right tools and marketing tactics, reach your intended audience while generating product awareness and ultimately more revenue in less time.