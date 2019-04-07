8 Tips for Maintaining Your New Car

Ah, there’s just something about that new car smell! It’s just one of the great things about having a new car. While that wonderful aroma will only last for so long, there are a few other things that you can do to maintain the overall beauty and performance of your new car. Here are some things to think about.

Take the Time to Read Your Owner’s Manual

Yes, it can be somewhat of a boring read. But, you might actually learn some things about your car that will come in handy later. You may even discover some features that you weren’t aware of. At the very least, you will want to note any recommended maintenance schedules and what some of the warning lights mean.

Adjust Yourself to Your New Car

There are nuances about every car that may take some time to get used to. For the safety of you, your car, and everyone around you, make sure that you are comfortable navigating your new car.

Play with the seats a little until you find the perfect position.

Make sure all of the mirrors are set exactly where you need them.

Get used to the size of the car, especially when parking. You don’t want to be scraping curbs with your new wheels.

Regular Maintenance

Stay on top of any suggested maintenance. Your warranty will cover many repairs while it is in effect. But, at some point, you will be responsible for the repairs. Staying on top of any suggested maintenance is the best way to avoid expensive repair bills. Oil changes, if performed at the required mileage, will extend the life of your engine. You will also want the entire car checked at least once a year.

Tires

Most new cars will have a monitor that will let you know if your tire pressure is too low. While the weather can sometimes affect the pressure, you should always pay attention to any dash lights, especially when they pertain to your car’s tires. Having a flat tire is a great way to put a damper on a day. You’ll also want to get the tires rotated as needed.

Don’t Kill Your Sound System

Depending on how your sound system is designed, your speakers could put out quite a lot of power. As tempting as it may be to blast them at full strength, doing it too often will wear them out quicker, making that once amazing sound system sound scratchy and crackly.

Take Care of the Floors

The floors of your new car will get dirty quickly, especially during times when the weather isn’t being very cooperative. All of that rain, dirt, mud, as well as anything else that falls on the floor will get ground into the carpeting if it’s allowed to sit. Floor mats are a great way to protect the car’s floor. You can even have weather-resistant mats designed specifically for your car.

Keep it Clean

Your new car is so beautiful when you first bring it home. One of the best, and easiest, ways to maintain it is to keep it clean. Here are a few details to think about that will keep your new car clean and beautiful.

Wash it at least once a week, depending on the weather.

Clean the floor mats and vacuum the carpet weekly as well.

Apply wax at least once a month to keep that amazing shine.

You can find some great products to use for quick wipes on the interior surfaces to both keep them clean and protect them from the sun.

The exterior windows will get clean with the washing. But, the interior side will need to be cleaned periodically.

The rims on your tires add a lot to the look of your car. You’d want to keep them clean and polished.

An old, soft-bristled tooth brush is great for cleaning the vents and other hard-to-reach places.

You might even want to have it professionally detailed once a year.

No Smoking

Not only will make your new car stink, it will actually decrease it’s value. Then, there are the cigarette burns and ash residue to deal with, not to mention the health issues. No smoking is a must.