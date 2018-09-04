If you are looking to raise money for your school, then it can be hard and overwhelming to think about at first. However, with the right approach it doesn’t have to be. You can do a great fundraiser and enjoy the process as well along the way. Use these 9 simple ways to spice up your school’s fundraising efforts today:

Car Wash

A car wash can be a great way to earn money for your school. It doesn’t

cost a lot of money to get the wash clothes and water available for a car wash. On top of that, you simply have to use the labor and time of you and your fellow students.

To get a car wash going smoothly, be sure to have plenty of room in the main drive at your school. Otherwise, you might be able to borrow or rent space from the local car wash if they want to help out as well. Once you have all of these things situated, you are ready to make a sign and stand by a busy intersection. Consider having a tip jar just in case you have some patrons that are extra generous.

Door to Door Treats

Going door to door selling baked goods is another great option for selling items to get cash for your fundraiser. Your school can put its name on the treats with the creative use of a labeler. Otherwise, you can simply introduce yourself and your cause at the door.

Tutoring

Tutoring is something that parents everywhere pay for already. Simply do this and instead of taking a salary give the money to the school. This way, you can help younger kids and put funds toward a great cause.

Billboard

If you can band together enough money, you can rent a billboard in a busy area of town. This way, when people are driving by they will see that your school is having a fundraiser. If you play your cards right you could have a lot of inquiries of how to give more to your cause.

Facebook Ad

Social media has taken over the world. With social media, you can reach anyone anywhere. So why not use its power to connect with people in a few mile radius of your school. You can even select the timing of the ads. Consider showing the ads only during times when people would normally be back from work. This way, you are not spending on something that won’t be seen by your target audience.

Twitter

Even though Twitter is not as popular as it once was, it is still a great platform. The nice thing about Twitter is that if someone is following you, they will see whenever you tweet something. However, be aware that you need to post consistently throughout the day to get the word out.

Instagram

With all the Instagram growth going on, you are missing out if you are not trying to fundraise on this platform. It is also a visual medium. This means people are more likely to make an emotional connection with your pleas for cash. It’s the best of both worlds without the complication of some of the other platforms that you could create a campaign on.

Fliers

Guerrilla marketing is not dead, even if the internet has taken the world by storm. If you want to save costs and get an edge over other schools in your fundraising, go local by setting up fliers everywhere you can in your city. Paper is pretty cheap and all you need to do is have a team of volunteers cover the area.

Garage Sale

Have the whole school bring things from home that they are willing to sell. Anything can be put up for grabs. This way, you offers some value to the patrons instead of just asking for money.

When it comes to fundraising, it is not always easy. This is especially the case if you are doing it for your school. However, when you have some new ways to mix up your efforts, it can become more effective and even more enjoyable to do. So use the tips above. That way, you can get all the funds you need for your school’s goals.