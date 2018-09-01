How to Find the Perfect Financial Advisor for Your Needs

Finding a financial advisor can be difficult. After all, your finances are one of the most important aspects of your life. You want to grow your wealth in a safe way while protecting your nest egg for your future and family. So use the tips below to find the perfect financial advisor for your needs so you can have complete peace of mind when it comes to your money:

Ask Friends and Family

Sometimes, you don’t have to look far and wide to find the right advisor for you.The first place to look when shopping around for a financial advisor is your social circle. Getting an advisor by referral is great for a number of reasons.

Firstly, if someone who know is recommending their financial guru to you, they are putting their reputation on the line. They wouldn’t risk mentioning them unless they were the real deal. Secondly, you can ask your friend how their experience has been and if their finances have improved since hiring the advisor. That way, a lot of your research and vetting is done for you.

Social Media

In today’s world, social media is not just about posting what you ate for lunch or the cool place you traveled to. It is used by professionals as well. Therefore, you can use social media to connect with a financial advisor that might be able to help you with your goals.

Start first on LinkedIn. It is the professional network and essentially the Facebook of business. From here, you can message companies or advisors directly. Also, be sure to type “financial advisor” into Google, Facebook, and Twitter to see what you come up with.

Asking the Right Questions

When you are interviewing advisors, it is key to understand the right questions to ask. If you don’t, you could miss an important aspect of their role that comes back to bite you.

Firstly, ask them what kind of portfolios they manage. You want someone who has more than a few under their belt. This means they will have insights from other portfolios that they can add to yours.

Experience in Your Specific Situation

Depending on your income, social status, and location, you want someone who is going to have experience in those aspects and more. Most financial advisors can tailor a custom plan to you regardless of whether they have worked with a client like you before. Still, having someone who has already learned the ropes of your situation will be able to cut down on the learning curve and get you better returns faster.

Professional at All Levels

There are some careers where you don’t need to be professional. However, a financial advisor is not an entertainer. They are a financial professional whose only job it is to guide you through your journey in improving your wealth situation.

Make sure that the firm or person you work with is courteous and professional at all times. They should dress nice and avoid using offensive language or have a bad attitude.

Transparent

A good advisor should be transparent. After all, this is your money you are talking about and not theirs. If they dodge questions about their credentials, experience, or methods, then take it as a sign that you need to look elsewhere. Your money and time are too valuable to play around with mind games.

Finding someone who is going to give you advice on your money and investments can be hard. However, it doesn’t have to be. If you know where to look, the questions to ask, and how to do your research, you can find the perfect financial advisor for your needs. That way, you can be confident that your money will work for you, no matter what your goals are.