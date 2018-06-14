Top 5 Things To Do In Barbados

Vacationing in Barbados means different things to different people. Some want to hang out on the beach the whole time. Others want to soak up the local flavor and experience as many adventures as they can. Celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and any occasion on this scenic island playground. You might also enjoy visiting museums and churches. Harrison’s cave is also quite an adventure. In the following paragraphs, we will give you our take on five of the top activities you can enjoy in Barbados.

1. Bet you never thought you were going to Barbados to go back to school! You can if you’re interested in surfing. Try Barry’s Surf Barbados Surf School for lessons on surfing, wind surfing, and kite surfing. If you’re already a surfer, you can rent surfboards there and not have to be bothered with taking yours. Even if you’ve never surfed before, you can learn from a native and ride your first wave in the breathtaking vista of Barbados.

2. Charter a boat with a crew and captain for several hours, half the day, or a full day. Go snorkeling with the turtles or just relax, and watch the water. There are plenty of choices for boat rental, so do your research and read the online reviews to find the best one for you. There are also fishing boat charters where you’ll learn from some of the best anglers on the sea. Whatever water activities you like, you’ll find them in Barbados.

3. For a real adventure, try the Atlantis Submarine Expedition. It is a 40-minute ride, and the submarine is air conditioned. The first submersion is about 55 feet down where you’ll see coral reef, fish, and turtles. While you are watching marine life, the co-pilot will be offering fascinating information about the submarine, the reef, and the inhabitants that live under the sea.

However, it’s not over yet. Soon, you will descend to about 150 feet where you and the other guests will see a shipwreck up close along with the marine life that now occupies it. After this thrill is over, you’ll return to the surface and exit the vessel. Once you are back on dry land, keep your eye out for the Hollywood elite, as this area is a favorite spot for vacationing stars. Barbados is a wealthy nation and has much to offer tourists and locals alike.

4. As much as the outdoors has to offer in Barbados, there are many indoor activities you may want to see and do. If you have been looking forward to shopping in the Caribbean, you will not be disappointed. Barbados has a lot to offer shoppers. There are gift shops, farmers’ markets, street markets, and even a shopping tour. You will get to go to a variety of stores and even shop at the cruise terminal.

5. Visit George Washington’s plantation house in Barbados. You’ll learn a ton of interesting information about our first president, including how he lived through small pox at a time when many who contracted it died. He bestowed great credit on his doctor, realizing if he hadn’t been so skilled, Washington may have indeed died before he was to become president of the United States.

Barbados is the only country Washington visited outside of the colonial states. He left quite a mark there. There are numerous artifacts on display at the George Washington House, including chamber pots, stoneware, and glass beads. You will learn a great deal about Washington, slaves, and Barbados when you visit this iconic house. There are tours, too, guided by those who know the history of this magnificent landmark.