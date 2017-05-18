3 Benefits of Recognizing Your Employees

As a business owner or manager, you have a team of employees who you depend on. It’s necessary that they adhere to their various duties, otherwise your company would not be able to survive. It is for this reason that giving regular recognition to your employees is vitally important. Not only does it make both them and you feel good, but it can also have long-term benefits for your workplace. Here are three benefits of recognizing your employees.

1. Improve morale

People can easily feel underappreciated in the workplace. Having to work tirelessly on projects for weeks at a time then unceremoniously move on to the next one can feel dispiriting. However, if you are able to demonstrate to your employees that you appreciate the work they put in, you’re much more likely to be rewarded with improved moods in the workplace.

Chipper attitudes among your employees can be a huge boon for you as a manager. For one, you’re bound to see an increase in productivity. People who are happy in the workplace because of work are going to do all they can to keep that good mood going. Since they now know that their achievements have been recognized, they’ll commence other assignments with much greater resolve than before. Plus, a good mood is contagious. Even if someone hasn’t been specifically recognized recently, the positive vibes of their co-worker can easily be transmitted to them and through the rest of the office.

2. Lower turnover rates

As a manager, you should strive to keep your team as consistent as possible. A group of employees with an established history of working together is bound to have more harmony than a constantly-shifting arrangement. While you might think that you’re a fair manager, you might be shedding employees at a rate you can’t understand.

One of the reasons behind this loss of employees could be a lack of recognition. It’s not guaranteed to be the only reason, but if your employees feel as though they are just cogs in the machine at your company, they might not feel enticed to say. You might not feel this way, but if you don’t do anything to demonstrate otherwise, you’re not helping them stay. By showing your appreciation in even the most modest of “thank yous,” you can help to increase your employee retention rates.

3. Improve your employees’ opinion of you

As you know, bosses have feelings too. While a boss and his employees don’t have to and shouldn’t be best friends, there should definitely be an environment of mutual respect forged in the workplace. If you demonstrate respect to your employees, they’ll be much more likely to show it back to you.

By recognizing your employees, with no hidden ulterior motives, you’ll create an atmosphere of cordiality. Your employees will be able to look at your as a human example of workplace etiquette. Just make sure that your recognition efforts are sincere. Otherwise, they may see you as being disingenuous, which could certainly decrease their levels of respect towards you.

Recognizing your employees can come in many forms. It could be as lavish as a formal dinner honoring employees for their individual achievements, or it could as easy as sending out a company email newsletter each week. The important thing is to be consistent and not show favoritism towards one particular employee. A workplace where the head recognizes their employees is one that people will want to join and stay in. Just think about how good it feels to be recognized and realize how good you can make your employees feel.