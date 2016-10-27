4 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Container Handler

When thinking about a container handler, you need to be specific about what you intend to achieve with it. A container handler must be able to offer you several things which include safety, different features to perform given tasks and maneuverability while transporting front and rear load containers.

Container handlers come in various sizes, heights, prices, etc. You need to put into consideration a few factors before you purchase one that will fully meet your business needs. I have stated below some of the factors.

The weights of the wheels. It includes the total number of kilograms the wheels will weigh.

The lesser the wheel weights, the lower the pressure as the machine moves around the yard and results in less damage. Road authorities consider this so much as heavy wheels cause damages to bridges.

So why will this be an important aspect to consider before purchasing a container handler?

You have to know if your ground surface will be able to handle the weight of the machine, container and contents in the container. You will need to know how much weight you will be moving around the yard.

The weight should be evenly spread on all the wheels to avoid surface damage that might lead to unexpected maintenance costs.

Intermodal Equipment Exchange said, “Other than checking on the weight of the wheels, you will also need to check on their general condition, especially if you plan on purchasing an already used container handler because you might have issues when moving your loads around.”

How safe is it?

This is another factor that you will need to consider before purchasing a container handler.

A good container handler should be sturdy and able to lift the load not so high off the ground. How far is the operators’ cabin from the cargo? Is there a likely hood that there could be injuries while working? Will it tip over easily while lifting load and drop it?

You should also find out if its operation requires licensed personnel to handle it so as to include the cost while purchasing it.

You need to inspect all the safety elements of the container handler before purchasing it. It is easier to prevent injuries than dealing with the damage.

Space. This is the one other factor to be seriously considered.

You will need to ask yourself questions like:

• Do I have enough room in my yard for the size of a container handler that I want to purchase?

• Will my container handler be able to move around the yard without restrictions?

• Will this container handler be able to stack containers tightly together and can it move around in small areas?

• How much storage space do you have for your containers?

You might need to get one that is narrow in size if your yard is small. Some handlers can work inside a building as they are only a few meters high while carrying containers.

Once you have the answers to all these questions, you will be able to determine what container handler to purchase

The Cost of Purchasing the Container Handler.

This should have been the first thing to consider, but I chose to talk about the other three first. Why? Because you will note that all the three will determine whether you will purchase it at a low or high cost

When talking about cost, I am referring to the initial buying price as well as the servicing and fueling costs. If you do not want to spend so much on this, then you might need to purchase a container handler that does not need too much servicing, and this will also depend entirely on the weight of the loads you will be carrying.

You might want to buy an already used container handler due to its low price as compared to a new one and also due to urgency but then if you intend to use it every day for multiple hours then buying a new one would be the only option.

As you go about shopping for a container holder, ensure it serves its purpose. Don’t buy one that will not be able to help you due to some restrictions.