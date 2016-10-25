Five Ways to Save Money Buying Tech

So, you love buying tech stuff? It’s OK. There’s no shame here. Buying gadgets can be a lot of fun. Sadly, it does come with the downside of removing hard-earned money from your wallet. Rather than fight with something that makes you happy, you can embrace your passion and use that to save energy. These tips are pretty easy, so enjoy the extra cash.

Sell Your Old Stuff

It’s inevitable. You have surely accumulated some old gadgets that have either been replaced or just stopped being a part of your daily life. You know that old saying about one man’s trash? It turns out to be a huge nugget of truth. According to Device Pitstop, the market for previously owned electronics is huge. In fact, used devices outsell new ones in almost every technology category. Of course, selling things yourself can present its own challenge. EBay and Craigslist have a certain amount of associated distrust, until you build a reputation. That really won’t matter. Almost every town and city in the U.S. has a local buy and sell Facebook page that makes it easy to deal with people nearby. There are also tons of online stores that will sell your gadgets for you for a small commission. Basically, your love of tech is an additional source of revenue just waiting for you to show some initiative.

Buy Used or Refurbished

Remember all of those numbers you just read about resale markets? It can save you money on both ends. I know. Sometimes you just want the shiny new phone or the better headphones or whatever else you’re into. Don’t let that stop you from saving money. Leave the must-haves off of this list and instead use for things you actually need, rather than desperately want. Did your remote die? Did a cable go bad? Buying used or refurbished is an outlet to save money on unenthusiastic purchases that you have to make anyways, and it can extend to some pretty big buys. There are a few important pitfalls to keep an eye on, though. Always double check a seller’s return policy to make sure you don’t get a lemon, and for big-ticket items, make sure there is a reliable warranty attached. Consumer Reports has some more information that is probably worth your time.

Be a Hunter

This tip refers to two techniques that will require the same skill set. First, be diligent when choosing your purchases. Many times one gadget will be more expensive than another because of marketing, rather than quality. If you do your research, you can avoid spending extra money that doesn’t net extra quality. On top of that, sometimes you’ll be tempted to buy power that you are never going to use. Don’t buy a Ferrari for your daily commute. The second half of this comes to bargain hunting. Shopping online will give you a strong notion of competitive pricing. You can add sales and coupon searches, and you’ll find that more often than not, you are getting substantial discounts on things you were going to buy regardless. A penny saved is something.

Go Modular

This one won’t apply to every purchase, but it’s a big deal when it works. The concept is simple: purchase items with upgradable components. You are inevitably going to upgrade things. Modular components give you the chance to do it in smaller, less frequent purchases. This can apply to desktop computers, entertainment systems, tools, smart ware for the house and a number of other things. If you really want to get after it, combine this tip with the hunter advice and find modular options you never knew existed!

Read the Fine Print

A lot of big-ticket tech purchases come with service contracts. While this is usually a point of frustration, it can also be a monstrous opportunity. Renegotiating contracts is actually your best friend for finding the biggest discounts. Upgrading your phone has a regularity that you have come to accept, if not embrace. Did you know that 60 percent of smartphone sales are upgrades? The phone makers know this, and it’s why you can’t find the built-in discounts that used to exist. Instead, game the phone companies against each other and save some money.