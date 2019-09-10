5 Tips to Reduce Waste

Individually packaged items are convenient but they have an excess of packaging that is often not recyclable. Buying smaller quantities means purchasing several packages to get the needed number of servings for an individual, family, or business. There are several benefits to buying bulk items. You can ultimately save money by purchasing commonly used household items less frequently and at a lower cost per serving or use. There will also be a reduction in packaging waste.

Plastic bags and wrap is something that most people use at home to store food. These items get tossed into the garbage can. Glass food storage containers are microwave and dishwasher friendly, so they are useful in the kitchen. There are also reusable cloth bags and stretchy coverings that can replace bags and wraps.

Compost Kitchen Scraps

Most food scraps can be given a better purpose than rotting in a trash bag. Plant-based foods, leaves, cut grass, and twigs can be made into compost. Waste is reduced and the compost is perfect for growing a home garden or use on the lawn, shrubs, or flowers. Compost is a natural fertilizer made from deteriorating food and lawn trimmings.

Upcycle or Recycle

Plastic, glass, cardboard, aluminum, and paper can all be recycled. Many cities offer recycle pick up from approved bins or cans. If this is not available in your area, then there are most likely recycle drop off locations. They require items to be sorted and placed into the appropriate area. Recycling allows those items to be melted down and reused again in a different format and prevents landfill waste. Old items that are not used anymore can be given new life by upcycling. That means giving items other use. Often a coat of paint can refresh tired furniture. Stained towels can be cut up and used as rags or be given to pets for bedding. Decorations can be made from almost anything like cups, plates, shells, broken vases, and so on. Search online for some inspiration instead of throwing usable items away.

Donate