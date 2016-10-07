6 Unique Ways to Honor a Member of Your Team

There’s a lot to be said for a leader who remembers to build up the members of their team. So many times, leaders often act as though their members are obligated to serve without any acknowledgement or appreciation. While this may be true, many people won’t stay around for long when they aren’t valued or appreciated. To be a team leader that quality people flock to for leadership, there are a few great ways to honor your team members.

Public Acknowledgement

Public acknowledgment can come in a variety of ways. When you and your team sit down for a meeting, you could start the meeting off by sharing the good work a specific member is doing and highlight their strengths. It’s always great to publicly affirm others because it encourages others to do the same. This creates a good and healthy camaraderie among a group of people who have to work together. Another great way to publicly acknowledge team members involves creating a ‘Star of the Week’ program. Each Friday, you can choose a person who did a great job on a specific task that week. Once the person gets chosen, they can get their picture displayed on the way along with thanks and congratulations. It might feel a little elementary at first. However, people respond to praise as well. Everyone loves a little brightness in their life.

Staff Party

Throwing a party honoring your staff or specific members of your team is always an encouraging and fun tradition to maintain. The staff party doesn’t need to be a long one. It can actually happen during the lunch break. The party can be thrown in the form of an in-house lunch. If there is one specific team member you’re honoring, ask them what their favorite type of food is. They may enjoy Mexican, Italian or Jamaican. Whatever food they like, find a caterer and provide it for the entire team. Free food is an easy way into the hearts of your team members. As everyone comes together for lunch, allow this to be a time when you interact with your staff on an informal level to engage and have fun.

Special Token

“A special gift or token of appreciation is a simple way to acknowledge and thank a member of your team,” said Challenge Coins Limited. The gift doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it something tangible is always helpful. Popular gifts include an edible fruit arrangement or a bouquet of gorgeous flowers. Gift cards to stores like Amazon, Target and Best Buy are easy ideas that can really be useful to your employees.

Encouragement

Whether it’s a hand-written note on their desk or a call after hours to let them know you appreciate them, go the extra mile to make sure that the message is conveyed. When it comes to work and teams, many people experience anxiety because they don’t want to get fired. Ease their fears and encourage them when they are doing a good job. When you are consistent about encouragement, it’s a lot easier to take constructive criticism because the team members know their leader is coming from a good place.

Professional Development

Professional development courses and conferences are excellent ways for employees to strengthen their professional muscles and increase their knowledge base. As a team leader, see if there’s anything that can be done to sponsor a team member’s professional development. This communicates a level of respect for a team member and lets them know that their team leader and company see potential in them. Because there is so much potential, their team leader and company are willing to invest money into their future. That’s an honor.

Benefits Package

To be honest, the reason why most people come to work is for a paycheck. When there is a substantial increase in pay or benefits, there is a higher incentive to come to work and do a great job. If you find yourself in the position where you’re able to increase a team member’s pay grade or increase their benefits package, do it.

These six unique ways to honor a member of your team are truly helpful in raising the morale and will let your team members know they are appreciated, valued and seen. When these types of activities are cultivated on a consistent basis, your company’s productivity and success will dramatically increase.