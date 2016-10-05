5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Resort Vacation

There’s a meme on Pinterest that states we should all look to create a life from which we don’t need a vacation. That may be, but no one wants to miss out on a great vacation. The chance to lie on the beach soaking in the sun with a fruity umbrella drink in one hand and a good book in the other is too much fun to pass up. Vacation is relaxing and beautiful, but planning one can be a little more stressful that we care to admit. There are so many choices to make, and sometimes we get a little stuck making them. Resort on the beach or in the mountains? Do we go alone or take the kids? Do we go all out or work with a budget?

Planning the perfect resort vacation can be a labor of love, but most of us make it more difficult than it really is. When it comes to planning the perfect resort vacation, there are only five things you need to consider. Everything else is unimportant in comparison.

Location, Location, Location

You might find a gorgeous resort on a beautiful tropical island for next to nothing and book it faster than you can take your next breath. The only problem with that is it might not be located where you want to stay. “A beautiful resort is only as good as its location,” said Sky Harbor Resort. If you want a beach resort, it needs to be on the beach. Just because the resort is on a tropical island does not mean it’s on the beach. Now is the time to check on the location and be sure the resort is where you want to stay while on vacation.

What’s the Budget?

Of course you can’t just go booking resort vacations you can’t afford, so this is a big consideration. How much of your budget do you want to spend on the resort versus on your activities and meals? These are questions we can’t answer for you, but you do need to prioritize your desires. Would you rather spend your vacation budget on amazing activities you can’t experience at home and choose a budget hotel, or would you rather spend it on a luxury hotel and just lie on the beach all day long? Whatever you want is amazing, but you do need to know what you want.

What’s included in All-Inclusive Resorts?

We know that all-inclusive resorts are a cost-effective way to travel. Your room, taxes, gratuities, food, beverages and activities are all included, and you don’t need your wallet once you arrive. Of course, that’s not always the truth. Does your all-inclusive include top shelf liquor and beverages, or just the cheap stuff? Does it include child care such as the on-site kids’ camp? Are the activities included in your all-inclusive price motorized or not? There are many considerations to make here, and you have to do your homework before you book your resort or you might end up a bit more disappointed than you want on vacation.

Kids

If you have kids, you might want to take them with you. Did you know that some resorts in the Caribbean and other countries don’t allow kids? Many are couples or adults only, which means you need to know your plan before you book. If you have no intention of taking your kids, do you want to stay at a resort where kids are welcome? It’s not something many travelers mind, but it is something that others mind greatly. Know who is staying in your room before your book your vacation.

Safety

Unfortunately, the world is filled with locations that might not be as safe as others. Before you book your resort, you need to do your research and make sure that you can safety stay where it’s located. Is it in a country where visitors aren’t always treated well or where there is danger? Is the resort in a good neighborhood? You have to know these things, and they’re far more important than just location in terms of proximity to the beach or mountains. Your safety always comes first.

Booking a great vacation is a personal deal, but there are some things that matter to everyone. If you want to book a trip, go for it. Just remember that you need to check on a few things before you finalize your plans or you’ll end up needing a vacation from you vacation.