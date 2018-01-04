7 Reasons You Should Major in STEM Subjects

Choosing a major for college is one of the most important choices you will make in your lifetime. Your major sets the course for what kind of career you will have, what your earning potential will be and more. Young adults face tough decisions and even some anxiety as they reflect on what they want to be when they grow up. You need to consider things like job opportunities, potential earnings and personal satisfaction when making the choice. STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects are great choices for a college major as they offer tons of benefits, which we will discuss here.

Job Outlook

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, STEM occupations are some of the fastest growing fields in the country. STEM occupations are growing at a rate of approximately 20% higher than non-STEM jobs. While choosing a major based solely on job outlook isn’t always the best idea, you can be sure that education in STEM subjects will help you gain a competitive edge when looking for post-college employment.

Strong Earning Potential

A career in a STEM occupation has strong earning potential. On average, those in STEM careers start out earning more than their non-STEM counterparts according to a study done by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Engineering offers the highest starting salary with an average of over $66,000. After working hard for four years, you can expect to be compensated handsomely with a STEM career.

Innovation

From devising new technologies used to combat climate change to pioneering new therapies for curing cancer, a career in STEM will put you on the forefront of innovation. You’ll study breakthroughs, be part of research that pushes the boundaries of what we already know and take our understanding of the world to new places. In a world that is constantly changing, you will have the chance to truly make your mark when you study STEM subjects.

Personal Satisfaction

If the job opportunities and high earning potential haven’t sold you on STEM yet, consider the personal satisfaction that you’ll gain through a STEM career. You can sleep soundly at night knowing that you’ve done something that day that will make a difference. Your knowledge and capabilities will constantly be put to the test, and you can be proud of the work that you will accomplish with a career in a STEM occupation.

Unlimited Career Options

Another attractive benefit of getting an education in STEM, is that you are not limited to one specific career field. Studying science related courses can help you be competitive for multiple jobs across dozens of different industries. You will never be bored with STEM courses because they offer so many skills that can be applied to any type of work. STEM subjects require you to refine critical thinking and problem solving skills that will make you an attractive prospect for any employer.

Educational Opportunities

If you find that STEM is right for you, be sure to remember that there is a multitude of educational opportunities that will be available to you. It is important to never stop learning and STEM offers a chance to continually grow as an intellectual. There will be opportunities to be part of research or to help younger generations of STEM students find their way in the world, which are both rewarding in their own way.

Opportunities to Have an Impact

All of these benefits are great things to consider, but possibly the best reason to study STEM subjects is that you will have the opportunity to create a lasting impact on the world. You’ll have the chance to foster actual change in your local and global communities. We rely on STEM occupations to improve our quality of life and help create sustainable ways of living, and that is something truly special to be part of.

Getting an education in STEM related courses opens so many doors for professional and personal satisfaction. You’ll gain financial freedom by being highly compensated for your work. You will experience daily intellectual stimulation no matter which STEM field you choose. Most importantly, you will contribute to a legacy of innovation and help make the world a better place.