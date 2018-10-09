6 Reasons to Wear Compression Socks

Compression socks, or stockings, are a type of foot and leg wear that are intended to provide certain medical benefits. Some socks are made for everyday wear; some are made specifically for athletes. They come with a long list of medical advantages. You will find a brief list of reasons to wear compression socks below.

1. Restless Leg Syndrome

This is an underappreciated use for compression socks. When most people think of compression clothing, they think of athletes. However, almost anyone can benefit from compression clothing. Restless leg syndrome is especially beneficial from compression socks. Wearing these socks to bed results in less cramping in the legs. Gradated compression socks encourage blood flow in the lower extremities.

2. Long Flights

Another less commonly used reason to wear compression socks is to improve blood flow during airplane flights. If you travel via airplane and suffer from cramps, compression socks may be exactly what you need. Purchase a pair of compression socks for your next flight and see if it alleviates your issue. This works for the same reason compression socks work for any reason: they squeeze the legs, improving blood flow and circulation. This is especially needed when in an airplane, where you will suffer from the effects of the change of altitude.

3. For Exercising

You don’t have to be an athlete to make use of compression socks. If you like to jog or do lower body exercises, it may be a good idea to use compression socks. Compression socks have been proven to reduce leg swelling, a problem that joggers frequently suffer from. Next time you head out for a jog put some compression socks on and see if it cures your pain and ailments. You may be surprised from the results, especially if it your first time using the product.

4. Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep vein thrombosis is when blood flow decreases. It is especially dangerous because it can lead to blood clots, which in some situations can be deadly. A trail conducted using 1681 patients concluded that compression socks are effective at preventing deep vein thrombosis in patients that recently went through a surgery – a time when a person is unable to move or stretch their legs. You may have even seen compression socks in the hospital on patients’ legs. If you work in an office, where you frequently sit for long periods of time, compression socks could help prevent blood clots and deep vein thrombosis.

5. During a Pregnancy

Every mother knows how much pregnancy can affect the body. The legs swell out, the body is fatigued, and weight gain is inevitable. Compression socks can help deal with one of these issues: leg swelling. Not only does it reduce swelling, wearing compression socks is healthy for the heart, improving blood flow and stopping blood from pooling in the leg.

6. Phlebitis

Phlebitis occurs when clotting occurs due to infection, inflammation, or damage to the vein. Individuals with varicose veins are at high risk for developing this disorder. Wearing compression socks is a great way to deal with phlebitis because it compresses the leg, ensuring that blood flow is at maximum. It won’t cure the disorder outright, but what it will do is lessen its effects, leading to less pain and suffering.

Conclusion

Compression socks aren’t a cure all for leg problems; however, it is very effective at relieving pain and preventing problems. Professional athletes wear them for a reason: they know that they will be able to perform harder, longer, and more efficiently while wearing them. Don’t let the presumption that compression socks are only for athletes prevent you from trying them out though.