5 Anti-Aging Secrets You Should Know

Your body changes as you get older. Unfortunately, there is nothing that you can do about this. However, there are some ways that you can slow down the aging process.

Use Sunscreen

Wrinkles and age spots come along with getting older. However, one of the best things that you can do to prevent wrinkles and age spots is to wear sunscreen. Excessive sun exposure can cause you to age a lot faster.

You will need to apply a nickel-sized amount of sunscreen to your skin before you go out in the sun. You will have to apply the sunscreen every two hours. You will have to use a sunscreen with a SPF of 30. If you wear makeup, then you can use a mineral powder with SPF in it.

Additionally, it is a good idea to protect your face while you are driving. Many people have a condition called car window syndrome. This is a condition where people have significant sun damage on the left side of their face. In addition to wearing sunscreen, you will also need to place a UVA-filtering film on your window.

Use Retinoids

Most dermatologists will recommend that you wear sunscreen in order to slow down the aging process. Retinoids are a type of vitamin A. They work by preventing collagen from breaking down. Collagen helps keep your skin firm and supple. They also help your skin generate new skin cells.

Furthermore, retinoids can help prevent adult acne. There are over-the-counter and prescription retinoids. The prescription ones are more expensive, but they are more effective. Prescription retinoids are a good investment because one tube can last you two or three months.

Get Plenty of Calcium

Your skin is not the only part of your body that you will change as you get older. The bones also get weaker. You can protect your bones by getting plenty of calcium. Leafy green vegetables, milk, cheese and yogurt are all good sources of calcium.

It is better to get calcium from your diet instead of taking it in the form of supplement. The body does not absorb supplements as well as it does food. It is important to note that women lose bone mass more quickly after menopause. Many women do not know that they have low bone density until they break a bone.

Take Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids have a number of anti-aging benefits. They improve cell health. They can also moisturize your skin. Furthermore, omega 3 fatty acids can be helpful for treating a variety of skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis and acne.

Improved brain health is another benefit that can be reaped from taking omega 3 fatty acids. Studies have shown that omega 3 fatty acids can improve learning skills and memory. Additionally, omega 3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is best for you to get omega 3 fatty acids from your diet. Salmon is a good source of omega 3 fatty acids. You can get two or three servings per week. You can also get omega 3 fatty acids from walnuts, flaxseeds and Chia seeds.

Cut out the Coffee and Soda

Gray hair and dull skin can cause you to look several years older than what you really are. Diuretics can ruin your hair and skin. Soda and coffee are diuretics. Additionally, soda and coffee are both acidic. This can deplete the calcium in your bones.

It is better for you to drink water instead of sodas and coffee. Water is not only a great alternative to coffee and sodas, but it also helps you stay healthy. Water helps keep your skin clear and boosts your metabolism.