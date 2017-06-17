9 Key Dental Problems Braces Can Fix For Adults

Everyone deserves to have a great smile. It is one of the first things people notice when meeting someone new and it can be a great assent in a business environment. For adults, it can be especially difficult to get a great looking smile because it can mean having to use braces. If you are hesitant about turning to this option, we have nine key dental problems that braces can fix for adults.

1. Underbite

Having an underbite can be frustrating. It can create issues with chewing and can even be painful. An underbite is a misalignment of the jaw, where the lower jaw has grown more than the upper one. Because braces are being constantly tightened, this helps re-align the jaws so that they fit normally. Many times, the orthodontist will require you to wear rubber bands with the braces to offer even more support.

2. Crooked Teeth

One of the most common reasons people get braces is because they have crooked teeth. For adults, having straight teeth can be a huge asset, especially if you work in a job that requires you to meet a lot of people. Depending on the severity of the issue, your doctor will tell you how long you will need to wear braces for.

3. Malocclusion

Malocclusion refers to teeth that do not align properly in relation to one another when the jaw closes. Some people have molars that do not align, creating difficulties when chewing and sometimes even causing pain. Teeth can be packed together or they can start growing higher on the gum line because there is no room where they would normally grow. Braces can truly make a difference with this issue.

4. Gaps in Teeth

There are many adults that have gaps in their teeth, whether at the front or in unseen areas. Braces can help correct this since it straightens the teeth allowing them to fall into place as they naturally would, according to Bernard Gorkowitz, DDS. This is generally a simpler procedure than others and it does not take very long to fix with braces.

5. Overbite

This is the opposite of an underbite, but it can cause many of the same issues. Overbites tend to get worse with time, so it is important to treat it as early as possible. Braces are a great option, and can help prevent the overbite getting worse.

6. Gummy Smile

Although a smile that shows too much gum is not able to be fixed completely, braces can help make it less noticeable. Usually, a gummy smile brings along tooth issues, as well, with misalignments and other problems. It can be a great idea to wear braces in order to reduce this issue with your smile.

7. Buck Teeth

Buck teeth is a common issue that many adults have. This is when the two front teeth have grown too large and are not aligned with the rest of the mouth. They usually rent on the bottom lip, protruding even from a closed mouth. Braces are the best option for buck teeth. As the braces get tighter, the teeth will be pulled back to where they belong.

8. Cross Bites

Cross bites are created when the back and front teeth cross at some point, usually deeper in the jaw. This happens a lot with the molars, offering an uneven bite that can make chewing much more difficult. Braces can help fix these cross bites by correcting the bite and making sure that the teeth are aligned where they should be.

9. Palate Issues

If you have palate issues, braces are a tool that, together with other orthodontic instruments, will help resolve the problem. Palate issues tend to be complex, but with braces, orthodontists have found that they can be resolved.

These are some of the most important problems that braces can fix in adults. If you want to have the kind of smile you have always dreamed of, then braces is definitely something to consider. Speak with your orthodontist and see if you are a good candidate for braces so that you can get a smile you can be proud of.