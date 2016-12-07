3 Great Ways to Improve the Style of Your Kitchen

The kitchen should be a happy place in your home, where you feel comfortable and confident about cooking, serving meals to family and friends and just hanging out over a glass of wine or a tasty snack. If you feel that your kitchen leaves a lot to be desired, you might be wondering how you can upgrade its style. There are obviously a lot of things that you can do to improve the look of your kitchen, but these are three top ways to transform your current kitchen into something that you will be proud to show off to your guests and that will make you totally comfortable when you’re preparing meals or hanging out with your loved ones.

Install New Countertops

Old countertops can make even the nicest of kitchens look old and outdated. Plus, older countertops can be difficult to clean, making you spend more time cleaning and less time doing the things that you love doing in the kitchen. Luckily, you have a few different countertop options to look into, depending on your budget.

If you’re on a tight budget, laminate countertops can be a wonderful option. According to Consumer Reports, they can start out as low as $10 per square foot, installed. Even though they might not be considered as luxurious as some of the countertop options out there, laminate countertops have improved a lot over the years. They come in lots of different colors and styles, so whether you’re trying to keep a similar style to what you already have in your kitchen or if you want to try something exciting and new, it can be a good choice. Plus, laminate countertops are easy to clean, and they do well against heat and staining. However, it is important not to cut directly on top of your laminate countertops and to be careful with abrasives.

If you have a little more to spend, however, you might want to go with a more luxurious choice. Megaron Inc. said, “Granite is a popular option, and it works well for adding value to your home and making it easy to sell in the future, since many people prefer it.” However, before you automatically spring for granite countertops, consider looking at concrete, quartz and your other options.

Upgrade Your Cabinets

Older cabinets can make your kitchen look dated, too. Plus, as cabinets get older, they can get worn out from constant use. Many people also find that they do not have enough cabinet space or that their cabinet space is poorly utilized, which can make it tough for you to keep this part of your home well-organized.

Upgrading your cabinets can be a smart choice if you want to give your kitchen a new style and if you want to make it more functional. Investing in custom cabinets can be ideal if you want a truly customized look that allows you to maximize your use of cabinet space, but there are budget, mid-level and premium pre-built and semi-custom options that might fit into your budget as well.

If you are on a tight budget and cannot afford new cabinets, you should still consider giving your existing ones a bit of attention. Painting or staining your cabinets can be a cost-effective way to get a whole new look and to totally freshen up your kitchen, and you can upgrade the look even more by swapping out your hardware. Then, consider investing in containers and other organizational tools to make even better use of your cabinet space.

Invest in New Appliances

Finally, no kitchen remodel is complete without looking into buying new appliances. After all, brand new appliances can really finish off the look of your renovated kitchen. Plus, many newer appliances are designed to make food storage, cooking and cleaning up a whole lot easier, and many are also designed to be as energy-efficient as possible. Comparing your options will help you choose the best possible kitchen appliances for your home and your budget.

As you can see, there are a few different changes that you can make to your kitchen to give it a fresh look. In no time, you are sure to find yourself falling in love with your kitchen all over again.