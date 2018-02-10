3 Investment Benefits of Remodeling the Master Bathroom

One of the most significant problems with most bathrooms is that they are difficult to overhaul without a major renovation. The majority of the fixtures and features are built-in, such as the tub, shower, cabinetry and toilet. You cannot make many cosmetic or functional improvements without addressing the built-in features. This type of project can cost a small fortune, and this is particularly true if you are tackling a larger master bathroom renovation project. While you will need to invest a considerable amount of money into your renovation project, there are a few substantial benefits that you can enjoy through a master bathroom renovation project that make this a worthwhile project to complete.

Enjoy a More Appealing Space

The built-in features in your bathroom may have been installed many years or even decades ago. Walking into your bathroom may feel like taking a step back in time. This experience can make your bathroom an undesirable place to spend time in, but you understandably need to spend time in this area daily. More than that, your bathroom may be an eyesore that is a source of embarrassment when friends and family members visit. When the time comes to sell your home, an outdated bathroom can make it more difficult to get an offer quickly. Through a renovation, you can transform your bathroom’s style into something that is much more appealing to you. This is a space that you may love to spend time in and that is not a constant source of stress. When you decide to sell your home, a beautiful master bathroom can be a huge selling point rather than a detriment.

Create More Functional Space

Your functional use of bathroom space affects your comfort level in the space regularly. It can impact how much time you spend tackling your hygiene tasks daily, and it can also affect your stress level. When there is not enough functional space, you may have too many items laying around on the counters and throughout the space because there is no other place to put them. You and your spouse may bump elbows in this room and even bicker because of its lack of functionality. One of the best ways to improve the functional space of a master bathroom is to renovate. Renovation enables you to remove unnecessary features, to adjust their location so that the space is used more efficiently, to add storage space and more. Through a renovation, a bathroom that once was a cause of grief can become a space that you love to spend time in.

Save Money

When you think about remodeling your bathroom, you may see dollar signs. You may need to spend several hundred or even several thousand dollars updating your space, but keep in mind that there are financial benefits associated with remodeling as well. For example, you can replace old water features with water-saving models. Water savings through modern features can be dramatic. Likewise, you can upgrade or alter your light fixtures in different ways to reduce electricity consumption in this room. In addition to the ongoing savings available through these factors, there is also the factor of property value improvement. Because a bathroom renovation alters the built-in features in your home rather than cosmetic features, you may enjoy a substantial boost in your property value. This financial benefit can be realized when you sell your home. To enjoy maximum gain, remember to renovate the bathroom in a way that most buyers would find appealing.

Most people spend a reasonable amount of time in the master bathroom at the start and end of each day. Because of this, your experience in your bathroom can set the tone of your day. You understandably want your bathroom to be as attractive as possible, but it also needs to be purely functional. Over time, the style and functionality of a bathroom can diminish. A renovation is one of the best ways to address these issues, and it can also yield substantial financial benefits. If you are thinking about making an update to your master bathroom, spend ample time focusing on the design so that you can enjoy the maximum benefits from your effort.