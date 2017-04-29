5 Accessories You Need to Purchase for Your Truck

Truck owners take a lot of pride in their trucks. They want them to look good, run well and still take a beating without complaint. If you love your truck but think it could be even better, you are not alone. Truck owners love to upgrade and modify their trucks. If you want to take your truck to the next level, think about adding on some accessories. Here are five accessories you need to purchase for your truck.

1. Bed Liner

One of the best accessories you can get for your truck is a bed liner. One of the reasons you undoubtedly have a pickup is so that you can haul things in the bed. The trouble with that is that it is easy to scratch the paint and damage the bed if you leave it unprotected. “Smart truck owners will make a bed liner the first accessory they pick out for their trucks,” said Truck’n America.

2. Line-X Body Armour

Although most people just coat the beds of their trucks, bed liner is now being applied to entire trucks in the form of Line-X Body Armour. If you spend a lot of time driving on unpaved roads as many truck owners do, then you should add Body Armour to your truck. This quick-drying coating creates a second-skin wherever you spray it on your truck. You can even use it on the rims. This is an amazing product that will do wonders for protecting your truck from damage from rocks, scratches from tree branches and other hazards. You even don’t have to wash your truck if you spray the whole thing with Line-X Body Armour.

3. Heavy Duty Hitch

For boat owners and other who haul large loads, a heavy duty hitch is one of the most necessary truck accessories. The hitch you got with your pickup is likely only good enough for hauling small trailers. If you are planning to use your truck for any serious towing, you need to upgrade your hitch. Adding a heavy duty hitch will allow you to haul much larger loads with your pickup truck. Using the right hitch will help to distribute the load more evenly throughout your truck, lessening the stress on your truck’s body, the engine and the transmission. This will lead to less wear and tear on your truck when you haul heavy loads, and it will also improve your gas mileage when hauling.

4. Backup Camera

Installing a backup camera makes life a lot easier for truck owners. It makes backing into a space a much simpler task. If you do a lot of hauling, having a backup camera on your truck is even more important. With a backup camera, you will never again have to worry about whether your trailer hitch is lined up with the trailer. You simply need to look at the camera’s dash feed to effortlessly line your truck up precisely with the trailer hitch.

5. Cable Winch

Whether you use your truck mostly for work or play, a winch is a handy accessory to have on your pickup. You can use it to pull out vehicles that are stuck in the mud or snow. You can use it to clear debris out of the road. It can help you get your own truck unstuck if you run into trouble. You never need to worry about getting stuck when you can use the winch to haul yourself out of the mud or snow in flash. You never know when a situation is going to arise where you need the pulling power that a good cable winch generates. It is a smart idea to add this to your truck to make it more useful.

If you want to take your truck to the next level, you need to add these five accessories. They are all must-have items for anyone who wants their pickup truck to be as versatile and rugged as possible. When you outfit your truck with these finishing touches, you will be ready to take on the world. Make sure that you add the bed liner as soon as possible after purchasing your truck so that you can protect the paint and body.