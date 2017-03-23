5 Lawn Supplies You Need to Purchase Before Spring Arrives

Spring is on the way, which means it’s time to think about all you want to do in the lawn this year. If you have a lawn service at your beck and call, you need not worry about purchasing new supplies or stocking the garage with new items. If you do it yourself, you’ll want to make a trip to the store to stock up on specific items before the beautiful spring weather arrives. You don’t want to spend that first beautiful day in the store picking up all the items you need to spend time refreshing your lawn after a long winter, so get them now. In case you’re not sure what you need this spring, here are a few things everyone needs to get in their shed or garage before the ground thaws.

1- Blades for Your Lawn Mower

Bradley Mowers said, “Your lawn mower has most likely been sitting in the garage or shed since fall, and that means it’s probably time to get it out and look it over.” A long summer of mowing your grass every week means your lawn mower blades are probably in need of replacement. Dull blades make it more difficult to cut your grass when it gets long, and it can damage the lawn if you’re not careful. Don’t forget to buy new blades and replace them before you cut your grass the first time this spring or summer.

2- String for Your Weed Trimmer

Weeds are the worst part of any lawn, and you want to be sure yours aren’t a problem. Now is the time to replace the weed trimmer string so it’s sharp and ready to go. Check out what you use, make a list, and pick up another set or two so you’re good for the summer. You have to trim when you’re done mowing or else mowing was a pointless effort.

3- Water Hoses

You may not need new water hoses, but this is the time of year to check and pick them up. Those not properly stored in the fall and winter could be subject to dry rot and other issues, and it’s better to check them now than wait any longer. Before you head to the store, get the hoses out and see how much damage they have. If you need new ones, get them now. Nothing is worse than deciding to plant new flowers or lay seed in the lawn only to realize your hoses don’t work properly.

4- Seeds

It never hurts to throw down some new grass seed in the spring. Figure out what type of grass you have at home, and buy some more. If you don’t have a spreader, now is the time to get one. Even if your lawn was thick and lush last year, it could have changed over the course of the long winter. It’s a good idea to put seed down as the lawn begins to grow for the first time this year. It won’t do any damage, but it might help your lawn grow back faster and thicker, leaving you with a lush lawn and envious neighbors.

5- Gas

Do any of the items you use in the lawn require gas? If they do, go out and put some new gas in your cans. You do not want to pour old, stale gas into a machine at the beginning of spring. You also don’t want to store old gas in cans in or around your house, so make a mental note to properly dispose of that at the end of the season each year. New gas is not an option for any of your gas-powered lawn equipment, so get to the store and fill those containers.

Your lawn deserves your time and energy each year. it’s the only way to ensure it grows back thick and full, and you can help yourself manage that with ease when you make a checklist and stick to it. These are just a few of the things you’ll need as spring arrives, but don’t hesitate to add more to the list if you think you need a few additional options and pieces of equipment for your lawn this year.