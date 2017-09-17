5 Tips to Build your Dream Home

Many people who want to settle down and have a place that feels like home often dream of building their own house. Building your own dream home will allow you to have a customized setting that is specific to your taste and lifestyle. Once you begin the process, there are a few important tips to follow to make for a smooth and successful project.

1. Avoid Too Many Trends

It can be easy to fall in love with white subway tiles that you want to use on your backsplash or starburst chandeliers in your dining room, but building a home that is overly trendy won’t make it desirable in future years, according to hgtv.com. Avoid incorporating too many trends into the setting, which can cause it to look outdated in future years. Choose neutral decor pieces and fixtures that will continue to look classic and contemporary for many years to come to ensure that you don’t have to update the space sooner.

2. Keep It Affordable

Keeping your costs low is important to make sure that you can afford unexpected costs that can arise along the way. According to thehousedesigners.com, you’ll need to allocate half to two-thirds of your budget towards the construction because most homes are never under budgeted once the project is completed.

You can stay within your budget by doing some of the projects yourself and leave the complicated work to the professionals. You can also source your own materials through your contractor with the door knobs, cabinets, and fixtures that you purchase, according to home.howstuffworks.com. Using reclaimed materials will also allow you to save more money and avoid paying full-price for what you need.

3. Look at the Surrounding Area

Many people make the mistake of failing to take a close look at the surrounding neighborhood when buying a plot of land. Examine the local area to determine if it’s in good condition and is safe. Consider visiting the area at different times of the day to get any idea of the quality of the area. Check to see if there’s loud music at night or you can hear sirens in the distance. Investigate the crime rates and look for people who may be loitering on the streets.

The quality of the neighboring homes should also be in good condition because they’ll influence the value of your property. Purchase land in an area where the homes are maintained well and the landscaping is manicured, which will make it easier to enjoy the area long-term.

The land that you purchase should also be in proximity to your job, making it necessary to calculate the distance ahead of time. You may also want to be close to family members, hospitals, or nearby stores to ensure that everything that you need is within reach.

4. Choose the Right Builder

According to finder.au, choosing the right builder is necessary to ensure that the final outcome is what you expect. You can pick the right builder by checking to see if the professional is licensed and insured. They should also be a member of the Master Builders or the Housing Industry Association (HIA) and can provide you with references. Ask the former customers if they were satisfied with the work that was performed and if it was completed on time.

You should be comfortable with the builder’s personality and can easily reach them when you have questions or concerns. Avoid choosing the builder that offers you the lowest price for the project, which can mean that the quality of work or the materials won’t have a high level of quality.

5. Communicate

Communication is key to ensuring that the builder understands what you want throughout the process. Ask for regular updates to ensure that you can monitor each step. If the builder tells you they can’t complete a certain request, don’t be afraid to push back.

Communicating will also avoid confusion or arguments that can develop to ensure that they understand your needs and can deliver the results that you expect. Get everything in writing to ensure that you can stand behind the contract and refer back to it if there are any disagreements in the future.