6 Clever Tips for Installing a Retractable Awning

During the mounting of a retractable awning, it is important to know that a retractable awning may look simple to install, but as a matter of fact, it has very complex elements that require precision and professionalism during installation. For this reason, we are going to list six tips that you can follow to properly install a retractable awning.

To get started, retractable awnings are beautiful additions to the home environment. To install it correctly, you need to know a couple of things. You can install the retractable awnings in various places in your residence: you can set it up on the roof, mount it on the wall, place it on fascia or the soffit. You should know that different positions for mounting the awning have specific structural and mounting requirements. It is important to know the six tips that will help you pick the best area in your home to mount the retractable awning.

1. Know the height of your retractable awning

The standard size of your retractable awning should stand a distance of approximately eight to twelve feet above the ground, considering its projection, level of elevation and how far it extends. If it needs to be installed over a door that is swinging, consider adding clearance of about 10 inches.

2.Know the projection length of your retractable awning

Once you know how far your awning extends, check to see how strong the frame system is to support the fabric when strong winds or extreme weather is experienced. You can seek the help of a retractable awning specialist to aid in approximating the length needed for the awning space.

3.prepare for the awning measurements

The area of awning projection needs to be identified. This is the same as the space that your retractable awning will take, once it’s installed. When this is complete, you will be able to prepare for obstructions which can limit the proper extension of your awning. This information will help you overcame these hurdles. If the location limits you or the structural consideration become a hindrance, an expert can help you resolve these limitations.

4. Know the requirements of your awning hood

The hood of an retractable awning is a tough protective surface that covers the retracted fabric from insects, water, mildew, and birds. This is important in protecting the motor of the awning from damage. Ensure that you leave enough clearance space for the awning hood.

5. Check out for retractable awning mounting options

Getting the elevation, height and location of a retractable awning can be a challenge. It is recommended that you consider an overhang as an option or even a free supportive retractable awning. There are complete lines of retractable awnings that are being produced for free standing. These options are custom built for the home space.

6. Don’t install it alone

You need some extra hands to hold up the whole structure when you are installing it. There is a lot of weight on the attachment points of an awning; if you try to mount it all alone, you will damage your new awning. When it is hanging out there, all the weight is transferred to the points which need to be supported during mounting.

Manufacturers of retractable awnings will have their brackets, hardware, accessories and specific directions that should be followed when installing awnings. It is important to follow the guide or hire the services of a professional to ensure that the installation of your awning is done perfectly.

In case you want to install the awning on a deck or a patio space, there is a modern development for freestanding retractable awnings. The modern awning system can be erected on a solid base in either manual or motorized operation. It is a good option for home spaces and outdoor dining areas that don’t have the perfect mounting spaces.