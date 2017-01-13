6 Things to Look for When Choosing a News Source

If you are like most people, you want to try and keep up to date with the news of the day. If you are also like an ever increasing number of people, you are finding it harder to find a reliable, credible news service. There are six things to look for when choosing a news service. By applying these factors in your search for a news service or a news organization, you will be in the best position to select one that best meets your existing goals, needs, and objectives.

1- Time in Operation

“When seeking a reliable, credible news service, you need to pay attention to how long a particular enterprise has been in operation,” said The Gospel Herald. The reality is that news services and news organizations are opening their proverbial doors all the time. New ones launch all the time. However, in order for a new service to truly be reliable, it is important for an organization to establish a track record and a history for being a credible resource.

2- Take a Close Look at the Staff

When selecting a news service, you cannot just give a cursory review of an organization. You need to dig a bit deeper and take a look at its staff. You need to check out the background of individual staff members of a news service.

Oftentimes, a news service will list at least abbreviated staff bios at its website. This can provide you a starting point to learn at least something about the team at a particular news service. You typically can supplement what is available in that regard by visiting social media venues and even websites likely maintained by individual news service staff members.

3- Ownership of News Service

Only a limited number of news services, and news organizations, in operation at this juncture in time are independently owned, free standing ventures. Rather, a majority of news services and news organizations are affiliated with some other entity or are owned by another business.

Although in theory this does not mean that a news service is incapable of providing accurate information, this type of connection can impact the independence and even the veracity of a news service’s distributed material.

When it comes to associations of a news organization, some are affiliated with organizations that exist to further a particular agenda. Therefore, the affiliated news service focuses on information more closely associated with the mission or objective of the organization itself.

4- Subscribers and Users

Another consideration in selecting a news service is to try and ascertain information about its subscribers or users. The fact is that you can discern a good deal about a news service based upon who subscribes to a service, based on who uses a service.

There are some limited ways in which you can garner information about news service subscribers and users. First, you can obtain at least some information in this regard from forums likely associated with a news service. You can glean at least some information about subscribers and users by taking a look at comments posted in regard to news stories and other postings online. Finally, you can identify users of a news service at least to some degree through social media websites.

5- Political Bent of a News Service

Some news services have an intentionally political bent. Others do not. Some news services that do not have a specifically stated political ideology nonetheless fall at a particular location in the political spectrum.

You may desire to access a news service that generally matches up to your political beliefs. On the other hand, you may want to select one that comes from a different political vantage from your own.

6- Cost Versus Free News Services

There is also a financial consideration to bear in mind when it comes to selecting a news service. There are news services that charge no fee whatsoever for full access to their resources. On the other end of the spectrum, there are news services that are pay-only services. You cannot access their content without paying a fee.

Many basic news services or news organizations actually have an entry-level free service. These news services also have paid-for resources. Some have service add-ons that can be purchased through the free news service availability.