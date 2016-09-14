7 Important Questions to Ask Your Wedding Photographer

Your wedding photographer is responsible for capturing one of the most important days of your life. There are no re-do’s; there are no second chances. Their job is to create the visual representation of the best moments of that day. Long before your big day, there are several key questions you should be sure to ask your wedding photographer.

1. How much experience do you have?

Kevin’s Photography said, “You don’t want to hire a wedding photographer who has never actually shot a wedding before.” It seems obvious, but all too often, brides on a budget want to use their best friend’s cousin or their dad’s coworker, who’s willing to shoot the wedding for a much lower price than the professional they contacted a few weeks ago. An experienced wedding photographer, however, is well worth the price tag. Remember, you want to know specifically about experience shooting weddings, not just general photography experience.

2. Who will actually be shooting my wedding?

Some photography studios employee more than one wedding photographer. While that means you have plenty of options if your photographer gets sick or something goes wrong, it also means that you might not be talking to the person who will shoot your wedding. Make sure you have the information you need about the actual photographer.

3. Describe your wedding photography style.

Chances are, you have a particular style in mind for your wedding pictures. The photographer you choose needs to match that style in order to be sure that everything will turn out just like you’ve dreamed. Don’t be afraid to ask to see examples!

4. What happens if…?

You need to know that your wedding photographer is insured and that they’re prepared for equipment failure, illness, injury, and more with backup plans, extra equipment, and anything else you need to reassure yourself. Cover all the bases before signing on the dotted line of your contract.

5. What is included in the package?

Price may be a strong selling point for your photographer, but before you jump at a deal, make sure you understand what’s included in the package. Does that include coming in before the wedding and catching the bride as she gets ready for her big day with the people she loves most around her? Will your pictures be edited or retouched? How many pictures do you get? Do you get digital copies or a certain number of prints? Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting before you choose your package.

6. When will my pictures be available?

From proofs to prints and wedding albums, you can’t wait to see your favorite images from your special day! Ask about the photographer’s turnaround time to make sure you aren’t sitting around waiting for your pictures months after your wedding. It will take longer to have these pictures available than the ones that your friends and family snap with their phones–after all, your photographer is including editing work–but it shouldn’t take so long that you’ve settled into married life before you see the first print.

7. Can I talk with a reference?

It’s not just a photographer’s work that you’re hiring. You’re also hiring them to come into one of the biggest events of your life. They’ll be interacting with your friends and family, trying to blend into the crowd, and dealing with some sensitive moments. You want a photographer who knows how to act appropriately and professionally under those circumstances. The best way to be sure? Talk with people who have used the photographer in the past. Ask about their experience leading up to the big day, on the day itself, and after the fact, while they were waiting for their images to arrive. Were they pleased with the service they received? If they were, it’s a good sign that you’ll also appreciate the photographer.

Choosing a wedding photographer is often the most stressful part of preparing for your big day. By thinking through these questions and the answers you’ll receive, however, you’ll have an easier time choosing the perfect photographer for you and your spouse on one of the most memorable days of your lives. Take the time to question your wedding photographer thoroughly. You won’t regret it!