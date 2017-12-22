9 Key Reasons Your Car Needs to Be Washed Regularly

Everyone loves a clean car. They smell nice, they are shiny and are attractive. You can enjoy such pleasures, plus more, by washing your car regularly. In this article, we’ll explore the top nine reasons why you need to wash your car regularly.

1. Resale Value

A car that is in good condition will fetch a higher resale or trade-in value. Bird droppings, insect splatters, acid rain and road salt, can wreak havoc on your vehicle’s paint job if they are not cleaned in a timely manner. Therefore, keep your car’s exterior clean to ensure that you get top value when you decide to sell it.

2. Safety

Those dirty windows do more than just make your vehicle look unappealing; they can be a safety hazard. Dirt and debris can impede your vision. Furthermore, they can reduce the efficiency of your car’s lights. This will affect how clearly you see the road and also how clearly other road users see you.

Therefore, for your safety and that of other road users, you need to clean your car regularly.

3. Health

Cleaning the interior of your car regularly can help keep away bacteria and other bugs that accumulate on radio buttons, gear shifts, steering wheels as well as other commonly touched surfaces. So, clean your car’s interior regularly to ensure you and your family stay healthy.

4. Peace of Mind

How do you feel driving around in a dirty, messy car? Take it from us, it is very demoralizing and doesn’t do much for your self-esteem. But when you drive a clean car, you will feel happy and morally elevated all day long.

5. Improve Fuel Efficiency

Did you know that a clean vehicle is 10 percent more fuel-efficient than one that is covered in dirt and grime? Even though some people argue that dirt particles have an aerodynamic effect similar to that of a golf ball, that is false. Dirt significantly increases drag as particles of air cling onto them. This, in turn, makes your car to consume more fuel.

6. To Preserve Its Visual Appeal

Washing your car regularly does not only keep it clean but also helps to improve its visual appeal. A shiny and clean car grabs attention irrespective of its make, model or how old it is. A dirty car, on the other hand, is less likely to impress anyone as it won’t be visually appealing.

7. Protect Your Car’s Paint

One of the most obvious reasons for washing your vehicle regularly is to preserve its paint. Different elements such as sand, mud, debris, and dirt can scratch your paint if they are left unwashed. Bugs that excrete acid can also damage your vehicle’s paint within weeks. So, clean your car regularly to keep these dangerous elements off.

8. It Is Good for The Environment

Commercial car cleaning is a greener option for cleaning your car compared to home washing. Automatic car wash uses high-tech equipment such as touchless carwash systems, high-pressure wash systems and reclaim systems that use less water. According to the LA Magazine, a commercial car wash uses 56 gallons of water and a home wash uses 85 gallons of water per vehicle. Commercial car wash experts also use environmentally friendly solutions to clean your car. These solutions then go through on-site grease and water separator before they are released to treatment facilities.

9. It Reduces Maintenance and Repair Costs

Washing your car regularly also helps to reduce overall maintenance and repair costs. Dirt buildup can destroy your vehicle’s paint in the long run. Once the protective coat is damaged, you will be forced to get a paint job or repair the protective coat. This can be an expensive affair if you have to do it regularly. Washing your vehicle often can help save you money on unnecessary repairs and maintenance activities.

In a nutshell, if you want your vehicle to retain its shiny, glossy appearance for longer and also maintain its overall performance, a regular car wash is an absolute necessity.