How to be your Child’s Hero

While it may seem like you need to go above and beyond to be your child’s hero, the truth is that there are simple ways to encourage your child to look up to you. True, they’ll still admire their favorite athlete or artist, but you can easily be on the top of their list if you follow these few simple tips and tricks!

Be the Super Hero

Children need security. They need to feel as if their parents can defeat any bad guy that comes their way. Whether you bring in the cash, prepare all the meals, keep the place looking great, or make sure that they have a home to come back to, creating a level of security is one of the best ways to live up to being your children’s superhero.

Be Open with Your Children

It’s important to appear to be strong to your children, but they need to know that you can be soft, too. They need to know that they can be open and honest with you about their feelings. While you may have to be stern with them at times, it’s also important to show them your forgiving, sympathetic, and compassionate side.

Read Your Children Bedtime Stories

Reading a bedtime story to your children can jump start their imaginations, make them laugh, and create a strong bond between you. It shows that you care and that you’re willing to spend time with them.

Indulge in Healthy Relationships

Your children see you with your spouse and your friends. They learn from you what an adult is supposed to be like. When you have a healthy relationship with your spouse and healthy friendships, your children will grow up to do the same.

Teach Them Life Skills

Being a teacher doesn’t always mean helping your kids with English and math, it also means teaching them life skills. When you give your child a chore and they’re struggling, don’t be annoyed – take it as an opportunity to teach them something that they need to know to succeed. From sweeping to crafting, camping to cooking, teach your children the skills they need not only to do well in life but to have fun.

Eat with Your Family

With the busy world we live in today, it can be easy to overlook dinner. Whether it’s grabbing a quick bite to eat in the car, or sitting down in front of the TV, families just don’t get to sit down and converse over dinner like they used to. When you take the time out of your day to sit with your family, no TV, phones put away, you get the chance to learn more about your children than any other part of the day. Ask them about their day, their interests, hobbies, friends. You’ll be amazed at what you can learn over a quiet dinner with your family.

Be a Listening Ear

Whether you have a “mini-me” or you don’t understand where your child’s personality came from, listening to them, learning about them, and understanding them is key to your child looking up to you. When you take the time to understand your child, your child will understand more about you. When you have to make a tough disciplinary call or when you pick out that perfect gift that will mean the world to you, they will know that you do it all with love.

Learn a New Hobby Together

This is a great way to get on your kid’s level. When you learn something new together, you get to learn more about them and show them your ‘vulnerable’ side. This will help to grown and strengthen the bonds you have with your child, and it’s fun along the way!

There are tons of great ways to bond with your children, to have them see you as their hero. These are just a handful of great, fun ways. At the end of the day, treating your children with love, compassion, fun, and understanding will show them what it is to be a good parent and an awesome person.