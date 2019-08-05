The Best Flower Arrangements for Each Wedding Season

When it comes to selecting flowers for your wedding, your best bet will always be to go with fresh, in-season options. This will help reduce the cost of your flower arrangements and will help ensure that the flowers you choose will make it through the day without wilting or dying off. Additionally, you should choose flowers that will reflect the nature and traditional colors of the season you are having your wedding in. This will make for a more cohesive design, especially if you are taking any pictures outside, and will help ensure your floral arrangements and bouquets match the overall feel and tone of the wedding as well as the color scheme you’ve selected.

The following is a breakdown by season of the types of flowers you should look for and a few suggestions of flowers to include in your seasonal arrangements.

Spring

Spring is a time of new growth and new beginnings and is a great season to tie the knot and start your new life together with your spouse. To really embrace the feel and promise of spring, look for flowers in light or pastel colors. You should try to incorporate at least a few delicate-looking options with small petals or thin stems to enhance the feel of things that have just begun to grow. Some good flower options that will help you achieve this look include:

Garden Rose

French Tulip

Foxglove

Calla Lilly

Lilly of the Valley

Heuchera

Hydrangea

Summer

Summer tends to embrace to feel of celebration, vibrant living, and togetherness. Summer flowers should be specially selected to survive the heat of your wedding day and should generally come in bright colors to reflect the light and warmth of this season. Here are some good staples to include in any summer wedding:

Ranunculus

Clematis

Gladiolus

Gerber Daises

Poppies

Snapdragon

Sunflower

Lavender

Veronica

Fall

Fall is a wonderful time to have a wedding as things take a cozy turn. Weddings that take place in the fall can take advantage of stunning backdrops of changing leaves, the deep, rich colors of autumn foliage, and the overall feeling of settling in close with loved ones to create a golden glow to get you through the winter. Good flower selections for this season will be able to withstand the slight chill in the air that often occurs around this time of year and will fit in well with the natural beauty of this season of transition. Some flowers options that will help you make the most of the natural beauty of this time of year are:

Zinnia

Dahlias

Japanese Anenomes

Roses

Crabapple

Marigold

Camellia

Pepperberries

Chrysanthemum

Winter

With its beautiful snow falls, twinkling lights, and delicate frosts, winter can be the most magical time of year to have your wedding. Whether you’re leaning into the Christmas feel with dark reds and greens, or embracing the cold and ice with bright, crisp colors, winter can add a certain sense of child-like wonder and joy to any wedding day. When choosing flowers for your winter wedding, you will want to ensure your selections are hardy enough to withstand the cold and will match the feel you are going for in your decor path. Some brides decide to go with warm color pallets that create a cozy contrast with the cold outside, while other brides embrace the beauty of sparkling ice and snow and choose to go with crisper colors and decorations. Whichever direction you decide to go, here are some flower selections that will help you design the perfect floral arrangements for this time of year: