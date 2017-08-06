Top 5 Reasons Why Your Jewelry Needs to Stay Organized

When you think about organizing your valuable jewelry in a jewelry box or other specialized container, you may think that this is simply a personal preference rather than a matter of need. After all, if you want to keep your jewelry stored in a cardboard box in your closet or drawer, that is your prerogative. However, there are legitimate reasons why you should consider using a dedicated and well-organized storage system for your jewelry. Consider these five benefits associated with organizing your jewelry well.

1- You Can Quickly Find What You Are Looking For

Most jewelry pieces are rather small in size, and they can easily be lost or misplaced. For example, think about how many times you have lost a stud earring over the years. It may take you many minutes to find that one item that you know you have somewhere in your drawer or closet. Your time is valuable, and you can save time as well as reduce the headache associated with hunting for a lost item when you store your jewelry in an organized manner. With a jewelry box or other similar type of organizational method, each of your pieces will have a home of its own. In addition, the jewelry will be perfectly displayed so that you can make a better decision regarding which accessories to wear.

2- Your Home Will Be Better Organized

Another important factor to consider is the overall organizational level of your home. If your valuable jewelry is not properly stored and organized, there is a good chance that your non-valuable items are also stored in this fashion. When you organize one area of the home, you may be motivated to see other organizational improvements throughout the home. Organizing your jewelry is a great starting point to improve your entire home. Remember that you can easily grab the entire case of jewelry at a moment’s notice if you need to run out of the door, such as in the case of a fire or another serious event.

3- Your Jewelry Will Remain in Good Condition

When jewelry pieces are not properly stored and organized, there is a good chance that some of the items may fall into a state of disrepair. For example, necklaces and bracelets could easily get tangled into a huge knot. In some cases, pulling these items apart is seemingly impossible, and you may never wear some of these pieces again as a result. This will not happen when each item in your jewelry collection is properly organized and has a place of its own.

4- You Can Determine Quickly If Something Is Missing

Valuable jewelry is a hot commodity, and thefts are common. More than that, many items can be misplaced or lost. When you store items in a jewelry box or other similar type of container, you can easily determine if something is missing with a quick visual check. This may help you to more easily recollect where you last had the item, or it can potentially help authorities locate clues regarding who the perpetrators are who stole your pieces.

5- You Can Properly Insure Your Jewelry

Many people who own valuable jewelry will insure their collection. If you insure your pieces, it is wise to document the pieces and their value. While you definitely want to get a professional appraisal, you also want to take pictures of each of your pieces. You can easily take pictures of the pieces as well as update your photographic documentation when each item is individually displayed in a case or jewelry box. This can also help you to more easily determine if and when you need to increase the value of your jewelry insurance coverage. The last thing you want is to be underinsured when a loss event occurs.

Getting your home organized can be challenging, and it is easy to overlook the importance of organizing your fine jewelry pieces. However, you can see that proper organization of your pieces can impact everything from the value and condition of items to your stress level when you are hunting for a specific piece. If you want to improve your life and protect your assets, now is a great time to determine what type of organizational system is best for your pieces and to invest in a great system.