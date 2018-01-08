Top 5 Tips for a Better Apartment Life

With the world’s population becoming increasingly urbanized, high-density housing is on the rise. Small space living and rentals feature prominently amongst the Forbes Real Estate Council 2018 real estate trends, suggesting that domestic square footage norms are about to get a lot smaller. But downsized living doesn’t have to be uncomfortable; by implementing the following tips, apartment living can be a relaxed and efficient alternative.

1. Decrease the Clutter

Living in a smaller space presents numerous opportunities to streamline one’s personal possessions. Cluttered environments tend to be disorganized, and can cause stress. To begin decluttering, target items that don’t seem to have a “home” (or are not being stored or displayed properly) and evaluate closet and cupboard shelves for items that no longer serve their purpose.

Still having trouble parting with possessions? Find a space in the back of a cupboard or closet to hide items that aren’t frequently used, or items that you think you might find use for. After a month, if you haven’t found yourself looking for the contents of this box, it is time to part ways with these possessions.

Small-space dwellers can also look for alternatives to purchasing items; check out books and DVDs from the local library, rent power tools from your local home improvement shop, or ask friends and family members to bring their own plates and flatware when hosting special occasions.

2. Balancing Storage with Décor

Once superfluous items have been sold, donated, or otherwise disposed of, efficiently organizing what is left can add significant space to a room that previously felt cramped and cluttered. But when space is limited, you’ll want furniture that is still stylish and doesn’t necessarily look like generic storage tubs. Look for furniture with multi-purpose storage options, such as ottomans or benches with shelving. Use bed risers to increase under-bed storage. Don’t ignore the potential of your walls for hanging just about anything by installing shelves, hooks, or pegboards. The insides of cabinet and closet doors also have overlooked space for hanging over-the-door organizers or additional narrow shelving.

3. Bring in the Outdoors

The addition of houseplants to an apartment can add numerous health and wellness benefits, in addition to being completely on trend. Many apartment-dwelling millennials are opting for lush jungle-style houseplant arrangements, but even the addition of a few low-maintenance succulents can add life to a small space. Hardy houseplant species include Aloe, Snake Plant, Jade, Pothos, and Philodendron.

Plagued by a black thumb? Consider fresh cut flowers and foliage, a small water feature, or a fishbowl (with a new aquatic roommate) to bring an extra level of serenity to your apartment.

4. Increase Energy Efficiency (and Savings)

Lower utility costs are an upside of apartment living, and heating and cooling an apartment can be done with little input. For renters, most major appliances may come with the apartment, but there are multiple adjustments that can be made to make your apartment more energy efficient. Some tips for renters provided by Energy Star include replacing light bulbs, unplugging electronics when they are not in use, using power strips, and paying attention to window coverings. Consider thermal curtains for cold winters to prevent drafts, and limit direct sunlight by closing curtains and window shades during warm summer days.

5. Embrace your Neighborhood

What many apartments may lack in space is usually made up for by location. Compact living options can often be found in walkable neighborhoods with shops, restaurants, parks, and public transportation options nearby. Embrace the offerings of your local area and become part of the community by attending or volunteering at local events. Support businesses by becoming a regular at the coffee shop down the street, and pay attention to notice boards to get a pulse on what’s happening nearby.

Apartment living can offer a more active and economical lifestyle, without having to feel cramped or claustrophobic. Embracing a “less is more” attitude will allow you to thrive in any apartment, and will leave more space for enjoying time with friends and family.